By Mark Carpenter-

“Giving back to the community has always been important to our program. We couldn’t do the things we do without our community support and I want to give back to them.”

Those are the words of North Adams Lady Devils varsity basketball head coach Rob Davis, whose recent Lady Devils Basketball Camp included an interesting twist on its final day. The three-day Pee-Wee camp that ran from June 10-12 was the usual summer camp fare of fundamentals, fun, and a little competition, but on the final day Coach Davis and his staff took the campers out of the gymnasium to march across the street, making visits to Church 180, the North Adams Library, and the Adams County Regional Medical Center, dropping off treat bags that each camper had donated to.

“We had a great turnout of girls for this year’s camp, anywhere from kindergarten through eighth grade, ” said Coach Davis. “it’s always good to see these kids come out and see our older kids work with them. “It’s just a fun time and we try to teach them a little something and remind them that it is just a game. We just try to keep the tradition going.”

“It’s nice to see out older kids here to help. I just appreciate them and how they buy into everything we do here at North Adams.”

The participants in this year’s Lady Devils Camp included: Haylee Wheeler, Annabell Groves, Marilla Ohnewher, Whitley Rosselot, Jalen Michael, Adison Downing, Avery Lahmers, Morgan Wheeler, Kynsleigh McCleese, Sofia Barlow, Elizabeth Raines, Ava Pistole, Tenzlee Burns, Layne Pistole, Johnie Edwards, Olivia Wilson, Marnie Tolle. Lilly Wooten, Payton Whalen, Kennedy Campbell, Ashlynn Bolton, Jacee Davis, Kenidi Barnett, Jace Michael, Lilly Parker, Marley Whalen, Journie Salisbury, Abby Groves, Annabelle McIntosh, Emma Pistole, Jayla Barnett, Raylee Brummett, Karlie Kennedy, Tatum Grooms, Lydia Maddox, Karis Tumbleson, Hunter Grooms, Harlee Brand, Kenlie Jones, Anna Armstrong, Haily Brannock, Aulbrea Meade, Chloe Baker, Brookelynn Taylor, Katelynn Boerger, McKenna Shelton, Taylor Shelton, and Allison McCann.