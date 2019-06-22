The 2019 Adams County Junior Fair Royalty Preliminary contest will be held on Friday, June 28 at 6:30 p.m. in the West Union Elementary School cafeteria. Contestants will be interviewed by the judge’s panel earlier in the day and will return to the stage in evening wear to answer questions in front of the judges and audience. The public is invited and encouraged to attend and support these outstanding youth.

Returning for the 2019 Fair is the Adams County Junior Fair King’s contest. Both the Queen and King contestants will proceed through the preliminaries where the field will be narrowed to the top five contestants in each category. They will be judged on their submitted application, interview and performance during the public portion of the contest.

Final interviews will be conducted by Don Bowles, C103, on the air during Opening Ceremonies of the 128th Adams County Fair on Sunday, July 7, in front of the main grandstand at approximately 5 p.m. Each candidate will be interviewed by Bowles and asked a final question. Judges will then confer, and the King, Queen and four runners-up will be announced. Royalty will be crowned by Carlie Cluxton, the 2018 Adams County Fair Queen.

Fair royalty will be actively involved in many of the Fair’s events and activities throughout the week, and they will represent the Fair at area festivals and events throughout the coming year. The Junior Fair Royalty Coordinator for 2019 is Charissa Gardner.