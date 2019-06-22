By Mark Carpenter-

After suffering some major graduation losses, Coach Austin Kingsolver and his West Union Dragons are back on the hardwood this summer, putting together what will be a new-look squad for the upcoming 2019-20 campaign. Kingsolver’s troops will likely still be the run and gun team that people saw last year, just with a lot of new faces.

On Monday, June 17, the Dragons were on their home court in Monday Night League action, welcoming to town the East Clinton Astros along with fellow Southern Hills Athletic Conference foe, the Ripley Blue Jays.

The host Dragons opened the nights play, battling East Clinton, and struggled for the first 20 minutes on both ends of the court, trailing 27-22 at the intermission, but the tables turned 180 degrees in the second half. The West Union squad turned up the heat on both ends, continually getting the ball to the rim on offense, aided by a swarming pressure-filled defense that set up many of those easy offensive opportunities. The Dragons outscored the Astros 40-18 in the second half, powered by some strong inside play from Dakota Jarvis, to cruise to a 62-45 victory.

After East Clinton and Ripley faced off in the night’s middle contest, the Dragons returned to the court to tangle with last season’s big school champions of the SHAC, Coach Rex Woodward’s Blue Jays. The home team was sharp again and handed the Jays a 66-53 defeat, getting solid contributions from Zane Kingsolver, Cameron Campbell, and Braxton Blanton, to make it a Monday night sweep.

“I thought we played tonight about as well as we have played all summer,” said Coach Kingsolver. “The guys shot the ball well and handled pressure very well. Defensively, we need to continue and improve and defend as a unit rather than one player. We have a lot of guys that can do a lot of different things and play a lot of different positions so we’ve been going a number of ways with lineups.”

“We’ve had a lot of kids consistently showing up to play all summer. Losing five seniors, four who were starters, is always tough but when you have kids as dedicated to getting better as we do, it helps a lot with the transition. We only return three guys that played consistent varsity minutes last year so getting kids time on the floor all summer together is very beneficial. The senior leadership that we get from Zane (Kingsolver) and Brycen Staten is great for the younger guys with less varsity experience.”

“Our kids play hard and come to work every day,” Kingsolver continued. “You can’t ask more of them than that.”