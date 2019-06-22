Submitted by

Linda Mendenhall

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on June 10, 2019 at the Government Center with the following members present: Ty Pell, Diane Ward and Barbara Moore. The meeting was called to order by President Pell and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Dean Kirker.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the minutes. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the bills. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the establishment of the following new fund as requested by County Engineer David Hook: FEMA LG PW905 #571 (Measley Ridge). Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve transfers of funds. Vote: all aye.

ECD Director Holly Johnson met with the Board to discuss the following issues: Tener Road Bridge Project/Franklin Township Trustees; Five grant applications in the amount of $2.2 million completed including NPG grant, CDBG and Critical Infrastructure Grant; Agreements with ODNR for Splash Pad Projects; Land Bank issues; Adams County Training Center update.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to authorize the Adams County Economic and Community Development office to file applications with the State of Ohio to participate in the FY2019 Critical Infrastructure, Neighborhood Revitalization, and Residential Public Infrastructure Programs. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the revocation of agreements by and between the Adams County Board of Commissioners, Ohio Department of Natural Resources and villages of Manchester, Peebles, Seaman/Seaman Lions Club Park, West Union, and Winchester and further to approve agreements between County of Adams, Ohio Department of Natural Resources and villages of Peebles, Manchester, and West Union for Splash Pad Projects as recommended by ECD Director Holly Johnson. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to accept the resignation of Matthew Carey as Chief of the Adams County Emergency Medical Service effective June 9, 2019. Vote: all aye.

Mike Estep, Sheriff’s Department, discussed the recording capabilities of the 911 emergency communications equipment. Also Sgt. Estep requested the transfer of obsolete equipment from the Sheriff’s Department to the Peebles Fire Department. The board advised Sgt. Estep regarding the procedure for the village to request the transfer of obsolete county equipment.

JFS Director Angela Richmond discussed the following issues with the board: Grant agreement with ABCEOI for Early Intervention Outreach; Grant agreement ABCEOI for Early Intervention & Service Coordination Services; Memorandum of Understanding with the County and Family Children First Service Coordinator; Vendor agreements with Peebles Food Mart, Seaman Food Mart and Community Fuels; Adamson Fire Protection LLC fire alarm and sprinklers system maintenance; Non-emergency transportation plan; Administrative Hearing Officer agreement.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into an agreement between the Adams County Board of Commissioners through the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and the Adams Brown Counties Economic Opportunities Inc. for Early Intervention Outreach as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to enter into an agreement between the Adams County Board of Commissioners through the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and the Adams Brown Counties Economic Opportunities Inc. for Early Intervention and Service Coordination as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve a Memorandum of Understanding between Adams County Board of Commissioners through Adams County Department of Job and Family and Childrens First Council as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into a vendor agreement between the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and the Peebles Food Mart as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to enter into a vendor agreement between the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and the Seaman Food Mart as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into a vendor agreement between the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and Community Fuels as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve a contract between the Adams County Board of Commissioners through the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and Adamson Fire Protection, LLC for maintenance and repairs to the agency’s fire alarm/sprinkler system/and fire extinguishers as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the Non-Emergency Transportation (NET) Plan for the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into a contract between the Adams County Board of Commissioners through the Adams County Child Support Enforcement Agency and David D. Wilson, Jr. as Administrative Hearing Officer as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all aye.

The Commissioners and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dana Whalen held a conference call with bond counsel Abbot Thayer, Dinsmore & Shohl, to review debt restructuring for the Adams County Regional Medical Center along with the procedure to adopt an issuance fee schedule.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dana Whalen discussed the following legal issues with the Board: Settlement agreement; 911 emergency communication recording equipment.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into a settlement agreement with Olive Group LLC. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the resignation of Alexandra Stricklett as a part time kennel tech at the Adams County Dog Kennel as presented by Dog Warden Donnie Swayne effective June 13, 2019. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the employment of Trudy M. Setty as a part time kennel tech for the Adams County Dog Kennel effective June 10, 2019 as recommended by Dog Warden Donnie Swayne. Vote: all aye.

The Commissioners reviewed the County Tax Budget for 2020.

Adams County Developmental Disabilities board members Jason Francis, Shirley White, and Brice Miskiff, along with Business Manager Melinda Horsley met with the Commissioners to review the annual budget, year-end actual balances for 2010 through 2018, along with 2019 anticipated balance for the DD fund. Adams County Board of DD has requested the Commissioners place a new one mill continuing levy on the Nov. 5, 2019 ballot.

County Engineer David Hook updated the Board regarding various road paving and FEMA disaster funded projects.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to authorize Ty Pell to sign documents pertaining to Ohio Public Works Commission CO04V-2018 Adams County, Township and village Road and Bridge Improvement Project as requested by County Engineer David Hook. Vote: all aye.

The Adams County Veterans Service Commission filed the May 2019 report with the Board.

Assistant Chief John Campton and Linda Steele, Administrative Assistant, Adams County EMS, reviewed the following items with the Commissioners: Personnel; Medical Director transition procedures; Station #100 building project; EMS Form 0018 revision; Pharmacy licensing; Standard Operating Guidelines reviewed; Proposed 911 emergency communications tax levy; Patient transfer policy.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded to Diane Ward to adopt the Adams County Emergency Medical Services Organizational Structure as filed. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the Title XX County Profile for Adams County Department of Job and Family Services for the program year commencing Oct. 1, 2020 through Sept. 30, 2021 as filed by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to adopt the following resolution: “Whereas, the Adams County Board of Commissioners finds that it is necessary to seek a levy for the purpose of providing for the operation of a 9-1-1 System at a rate not exceeding 1.2 mills for each one hundred dollar of valuation, which amounts to twelve cents (.12) for each one hundred dollars of valuation for a tax of one and two tenths (1.20) mill for a period of five (5) years commencing in the tax year, 2019, first due in calendar year 2020; and

Whereas, the question of levying the additional tax will be submitted to the electors of Adams County at the General Election to be held at the usual voting places within Adams County on the fifth day of November 2019;

Therefore, Be It Resolved that the Adams County Board of Commissioners as the taxing authority is requesting the Adams County Auditor to prepare a Certificate of Estimated Property Tax for current tax valuation of the subdivision and the amount of revenue that would be produced by one and two tenths (1.20) mills for the purpose of an additional tax pursuant to Section 5705.19 (BB) of the Ohio Revised Code. The levy type is additional.” Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to schedule the hearing for the 2020 County Tax Budget for Monday, July 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to participate as a member of the Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission in 2020. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to adjourn, and the meeting was adjourned.