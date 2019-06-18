SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Mackenzie Bickett

SCHOOL:
West Union High School

PARENTS:
Jeremy Young and Mandi Bickett

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball, Softball,
Volleyball, Cheerleading, Soccer

FAVORITE SPORT:
Softball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Winning

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Tearing both my ACL’s

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Getting to play my senior year

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Lil Uzi Vert

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
The Bahamas

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Coach Carter”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
The Good Doctor

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Biology

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hanging out with friends

FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Olive Garden

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Rihanna

FUTURE PLANS:
Go to college to become a Physical Therapist

Mackenzie Bickett, WUHS