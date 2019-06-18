SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Mackenzie Bickett

SCHOOL:

West Union High School

PARENTS:

Jeremy Young and Mandi Bickett

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Basketball, Softball,

Volleyball, Cheerleading, Soccer

FAVORITE SPORT:

Softball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Winning

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Tearing both my ACL’s

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Getting to play my senior year

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Lil Uzi Vert

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

The Bahamas

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Coach Carter”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

The Good Doctor

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Biology

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Hanging out with friends

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Olive Garden

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Rihanna

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to college to become a Physical Therapist