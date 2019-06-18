SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Mackenzie Bickett
SCHOOL:
West Union High School
PARENTS:
Jeremy Young and Mandi Bickett
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball, Softball,
Volleyball, Cheerleading, Soccer
FAVORITE SPORT:
Softball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Winning
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Tearing both my ACL’s
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Getting to play my senior year
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Lil Uzi Vert
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
The Bahamas
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Coach Carter”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
The Good Doctor
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Biology
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hanging out with friends
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Olive Garden
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Rihanna
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to college to become a Physical Therapist