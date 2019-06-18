SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Jennifer Seas

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Richard and Lorna Seas

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Track, Cross-Country

FAVORITE SPORT:

Track, Cross-Country

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The competition and the discipline it instills in you

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Traveling

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Running my personal best 3200 meter time and

winning the 4 x 800 relay with my teammates at the State Indoor Meet

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

2cellos

PLACE YOU’D LOVE

TO TRAVEL TO:

Africa

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Unbroken”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

Little House on the Prairie

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Biology, Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Playing sports and spending time with my family

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Costa Vida

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Laura Ingalls Wilder