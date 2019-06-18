SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Jennifer Seas
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
Richard and Lorna Seas
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Track, Cross-Country
FAVORITE SPORT:
Track, Cross-Country
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The competition and the discipline it instills in you
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Traveling
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Running my personal best 3200 meter time and
winning the 4 x 800 relay with my teammates at the State Indoor Meet
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
2cellos
PLACE YOU’D LOVE
TO TRAVEL TO:
Africa
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Unbroken”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Little House on the Prairie
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Biology, Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Playing sports and spending time with my family
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Costa Vida
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Laura Ingalls Wilder