Monday night routs for Lady Devils

By Mark Carpenter-

If early summer action is any indication, then the 2019-20 version of the North Adams Lady Devils varsity basketball squad has a chance to be something pretty special. Back for his 20th year at the held of the Lady Devils, Coach Rob Davis has a mix of athleticism, size, quickness, and depth that should make the North Adams girls a force to be reckoned with in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference and beyond in the upcoming season.

As all of the high school squads, girls and boys, are doing, the Lady Devils are playing a full June schedule, taking full advantage of the time available for the month. On the four Monday nights in June, the Lady Devils are participating in a Monday Night league that will has already seen them travel to East Clinton High School on June 3 and pick up two wins, downing the host Lady Astros 57-29, then knocking off fellow SHAC member Lynchburg-Clay 32-28.

On Monday, June 10, North Adams High School was the host of Monday night action with the other two teams being the Hillsboro Lady Indians and another SHAC school, the Whiteoak Lady Wildcats.

The first match up of the evening saw the Lady Devils facing Hillsboro in the standard summer format of 20-minute halves and the first six minutes of the first half were an offensive struggle for both sides as they combined for just six points over that span. Spurred by a put back bucket by Brianna Robinson, North Adams went on a 10-0 run to take a 13-3 advantage using their trademark swarming defense to produce offense.

A basket inside by DeLaney Harper made it a 12-0 run and then late in the first half a three-pointer by Karissa Buttelwerth and a run out bucket by Wylie Shipley put the Lady Devils comfortably in front, 22-5, after the first 20 minutes.

The scoring pace slowed down considerably for the host team in the second half but still their balanced offense was enough to keep the Lady Indians at bay, and the final count at the end of the second half was a 32-12 North Adams victory.

“Our defense seems to be ahead of our offense at the moment,” said Coach Davis of his team’s Monday performance. “We’ve thrown some new stuff in and we seemed to execute those things better than the stuff we’ve been doing for years. Some of the girls have different roles and are playing two or three spots but overall I was pleased.”

“I’m just looking mainly for effort and execution in these summer games and our commitment this summer has been outstanding. We have 25 girls playing next year and they were all at our Pee-Wee camp to help out. They’re understanding what it takes and what we do here.”

The second outing of the evening saw the Lady Devils easily handle Whiteoak, downing the Lady Cats by a final score of 62-11.

A busy week continues on Friday for Coach Davis’s troops as they will participate in a shootout at Eastern Brown in the morning, then head for the city to be part of another shootout, this time at the University of Cincinnati. On Monday, June 17, the Lady Devils will be at Paint Valley, facing the Lady Bearcats and the Fairfield Lady Lions, and then be at Southeastern High School on June 22 for another shootout.

Monday, June 24 the Lady Devils will conclude the Monday night portion of their June schedule at Blanchester High School, facing both Blanchester and Clinton Massie.