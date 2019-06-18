Indians bring success to 2019 Basketball Camp June 18, 2019 Mark Carpenter Sports 0 The success last season for the Peebles Indians varsity basketball squad translated over into a nice turnout for the annual Boys Pee- Wee Basketball Camp, hosted from May 28-30 by head coach Josh Arey and his staff. This year’s Pee-Wee campers included: Braylen Shiveley, Kaesyn Hopkins, Carson Storer, Colton Burns, Lincoln Mountjoy, Chase Fossyll, Slade Abbott, Brantly Myers, Cale Campbell, Holden Crum, Caleb Phipps, Gage Bennington, Crew Wilson, Walker Newman, Tyler Smith, Ethan Chamblin, Braylen Stephens, Kole Henderson, Asa Minton, Bo Johnson, Hearlie Schutte, Lucas Krieger, Connor Gross, Grady Knechtly, Wyatt Smart, Brady Smith, Paxton Ryan, Colyn Sims, Grady Myers, and Luke Holland. Crucial to the success of any basketball camp is the presence and assistance of the high school players as volunteer helpers. For this year’s Peebles camp, thos players included: Zane Knechtly, Easton Wesley, Alan McCoy, Bryce Willoughby, Gage Crothers, Alex Camp, Hunter White, Dawson Mills, Oakley Burba, Kyle Lightner, Weston Browning, Brock Johnson, Hart Beckham, and Dylan Shulaw. (Photo by Carla Wesley)