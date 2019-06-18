The 2019 West Union Youth Basketball Camp was held from June 4-7 in the WUHS gymnasium. The camp was for girls and boys kindergarten through sixth grade and was headed up by Dragons’ varsity coaches J.R. Kirker and Austin Kingsolver, complimented by a staff of high school players working as camp helpers. A total of 34 campers took part in the camp, learning fundamentals of the game. The campers were: Raylee Brummett, Madison Stout, Brycen Taylor, Braydon Taylor, Madison Taylor, Hunter Dearth, Jaida Harrison, Brooke Taylor, Baylee Taylor, Kaylee Vogler, Rylee Ferrell, Raylan Davis, Violet Randolph, Will Huxmann, Arca Carrington, Jack Armstrong, Sadie Armstrong, Lydia Armstrong, Tabitha Armstrong, Silas Simmers, Drayden Holbrook, Fletcher Watkins, Ethan Caldwell, Wyatt Caldwell, Logan Caldwell, Gavin Rowe, Clare Cox, Hallee Cox, J.R. Liston, Shelbi Weakley, Brantley Hayslip, Willow Cooper, Addison Ayers, and Easton Barlow. (Photo provided)