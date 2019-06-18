Home Sports Dragons hold annual Youth Basketball Camp Sports Dragons hold annual Youth Basketball Camp June 18, 2019 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint The 2019 West Union Youth Basketball Camp was held from June 4-7 in the WUHS gymnasium. The camp was for girls and boys kindergarten through sixth grade and was headed up by Dragons’ varsity coaches J.R. Kirker and Austin Kingsolver, complimented by a staff of high school players working as camp helpers. A total of 34 campers took part in the camp, learning fundamentals of the game. The campers were: Raylee Brummett, Madison Stout, Brycen Taylor, Braydon Taylor, Madison Taylor, Hunter Dearth, Jaida Harrison, Brooke Taylor, Baylee Taylor, Kaylee Vogler, Rylee Ferrell, Raylan Davis, Violet Randolph, Will Huxmann, Arca Carrington, Jack Armstrong, Sadie Armstrong, Lydia Armstrong, Tabitha Armstrong, Silas Simmers, Drayden Holbrook, Fletcher Watkins, Ethan Caldwell, Wyatt Caldwell, Logan Caldwell, Gavin Rowe, Clare Cox, Hallee Cox, J.R. Liston, Shelbi Weakley, Brantley Hayslip, Willow Cooper, Addison Ayers, and Easton Barlow. (Photo provided) View Comments West Union clear sky enter location 69.8 ° F 69.8 ° 66.5 ° 44 % 0.7mph 0 % Thu 65 ° Fri 69 ° Sat 73 ° Sun 76 ° Mon 69 ° Popular Articles Salute to the Hands that Feed Us 2024 September 25, 2024 Willa “Cricket” J. Chatman February 1, 2024 Cheryl Lana (Dillow) Daulton November 9, 2023 Kevin Cox September 28, 2023 Anita Kirker August 27, 2023