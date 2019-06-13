By Austin Rust-

A June 13 overnight fire has destroyed Moyer Winery and Restaurant on US 52 west of Manchester.

The blaze was reported at 2:32 a.m. and firefighters on the scene reported it was controlled completely by 10 a.m. According to Lonnie Bilyeu, Assistant Fire Chief of the Manchester Fire Department, the scene is still under investigation, and the Fire Marshal has not yet determined a probable cause.

Emergency crews from southern Ohio and northern Kentucky responded quickly to the scene.

“There were 81 or 82 people, and 37 units,” said Bilyeu. “We had Manchester, West Union, Cherry Fork, Aberdeen, Ripley, Georgetown, Russellville, Decatur – that’s Byrd Township – and Washington Township out of Kentucky, plus Orangeburg, Lewisburg, and a few others.”

One firefighter, Skylar Johnson from West Union, suffered from overheating and exhaustion while operating a ladder truck. He was taken to Meadowview Regional Medical Center for observation.

The total cost of damage done is not yet known, but the restaurant was completely destroyed, along with most of the equipment for making wine. The vineyard was unharmed.

“When we got here, the north end of the roof was already engulfed in flames,” said Ken Smith, who along with his wife Kimberly, are the owners of the winery/restaurant. I really didn’t know what to think. We were devastated.”

But there is hope for the future – it may not be the end for the Adams County landmark business.

“Some of the wine inventory survived,” said Smith. “We were able to save one of the signs that hung here out on the front.”

“We certainly hope to rebuild,” said Smith. “All I can say right now is yes, we plan to rebuild.”

According to Smith, the building was constructed in 1926. The site has gone by many different names; the Top Hat, the River By, and Yellow Top Truck Stop are just a few examples. Ken and Mary Moyer purchased the property in 1973, and it has been called Moyer Winery ever since.

Ken Smith and his wife Kimberly took over management of the Moyer Winery and Restaurant in April of 2018, and reopened its doors for business on July 27, 2018.

An estimated 30 employees will be out of work after the blaze.