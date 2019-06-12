Nellie Clementine (McNulty) Gilkison, age 100, of Winchester, Ohio died at her home with family on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. She was born on Jan. 20, 1919 in Ohio, the daughter of the late Jesse Herbert McNulty and Kate Blanch Wiles McNulty. Nellie was a former resident of Clayton and Manchester, Ohio, and Greenup, Silver Grove, and Wilder, Ky. She was a 1937 graduate of Manchester High School and was a homemaker and worked at Hercules in Manchester, Ohio. Nellie attended Hickory Ridge Church, Manchester Presbyterian, and Newport Methodist churches. She was also a member of the Eastern Star. On May 4, 1940, Nellie married the love of her life, the late Charles Theodore “Ted” Gilkison, and together they shared forty two years of happiness.

Nellie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ted; her son, Theodore Roger Gilkison; and her siblings, Ruth (Harold) McNulty Haynes, Oscar Ralph (Stella Manczuk) McNulty, Charles “Bob” (Carol Fogel) McNulty, Jesse “Bryd” (Maureen Ford) McNulty, George Loyd (Mildred “Mid” Shell) McNulty, Joseph Benjamin “Ben” McNulty, Roy Richard McNulty, and William “Bill” (Mary Kay Gohl) McNulty.

She is survived by her children, Robert Victor “Bob” (Cindy) Gilkison of Maysville, Ky. and Joe Virgil (Kathy) Gilkison of Winchester, Ohio; her daughter-in-law, Emma Joan Gilkison of Louisville, Ky.; her sister, Martha Grace McNulty (Earl) Gaffin of West Union, Ohio; sister-in-laws, Norma Jean Wells (Bill Fite) McNulty Kolb of Mason, Ohio and Jimmie Hartman McNulty of Finnytown, Ohio; her grandchildren, Jesse Clayton Gilkison, Jamie Joy Gilkison, Tamara Kate (Wally) Gilkison Szymanski, Timmothy Robert Gilkison, Rachel Delisle, Greg (Ann) Meyer, Martin Joe Gilkison, James Theodore (Amy) Gilkison, Samantha Jo Gilkison, and Maranda (Jamie) Young; her great-grandchildren, Logan Jefferson Gilkison, Gannon Gilkison, Molly Gilkison, Burke Gilkison, Olivia Delisle, Laura Delisle, Luke Delisle, Gavin Meyer, Chance Meyer, Braydon Meyer, Austin Joe Gilkison, Olivia Kate Gilkison, Brooklyn Joy Young, and Brennan Walker Young; and her great-great grandchild, Zayden Joe Gilkison.

A funeral service for Nellie will be held at Wilson Home for Funerals in Manchester on Saturday, June 15 at 3 p.m. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Joe and James Gilkison will be officiating. Burial will take place at Manchester Cemetery.

Friends and family may sign our online guestbook at www.wilsonhomeforfunerals.com.