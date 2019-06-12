Doctor Dale L. Mathias, Jr., 67, of West Union, Ohio passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center Hospice. Dale was born June 6, 1952 in Dundee, Ohio, the son of Dale L. and Mary Lou Hodges Mathias.

Dale is survived by his children: Christopher (Marie) Mathias of Cincinnati, Ohio, Melissa Mathias of Columbus, Ohio, and Matthew Mathias of Clarksville, Tennessee; his grandchildren, Kensley, Mara, and Adam Mathias; his fiancé of 14 years, Nita Lewis of West Union, Ohio; his siblings, Betty Duvall of Akron, Ohio, William Mathias of Seaman, Ohio, Beth Ann (George) Richards of Winesburg, Ohio, and David Lee (Brittany) Mathias of Winesburg, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and oldest sibling Judy Lewis.

Dale graduated with his Bachelor’s Degree from Kent State University and completed his medical degree from the University of Cincinnati. He continued his medical training at Akron General and Grant Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. He became a board-certified physician in family practice and emergency medicine. For over 30 years he practiced medicine in Adams County, Ohio. Many people remember him from the Adams County Hospital Emergency Room. He was also known as Dad, Pop, Papaw, Butch, Butchy, and Doc. He was a great physician, father, grandfather, and friend.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 2- 5 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union. Funeral services will follow at 5 p.m. with Greg Roberts officiating. A graveside service will be at noon on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the West Lawn Cemetery in Winesburg, Ohio with Clarence Abbott officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Adams County Regional Medical Center Foundation.

Family and friends may sign Dr. Mathias’ online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com