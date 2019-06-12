Brenda Lee Oney, 53 years of Peebles, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Hospice of Hope Care Center, in Maysville, Ky.

Brenda was born on Sept. 5, 1965, in Ashland, Ky., the daughter of the late Harry and Linda (Spradlin) Stacy. Brenda attended the Frog Hollow Church. She spent her life caring for her family, and her home.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Larry Diamond; and by a sister, Donna Oberhoff. She is survived by her husband, Charles Oney, whom she married on Feb. 6, 2006; a son, David (Brittany) Hampton, of Chesapeake; two stepsons, David Oney of Seaman and Pete Oney of Washington Court House; and three daughters, Tina (Jeff) Abel of West Union, Amanda Myers of Chillicothe, and Melinda Richendollar of Peebles; a stepdaughter, Amber Oney of Hillsboro; as well as three sisters, Jewell Smith of Ironton, Tina Copley of Peebles, and Pam Howard of Peebles. Brenda’s loss will be mourned by her 19 grandchildren.

According to Brenda’s wishes, she is to be cremated. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Frog Hollow Church. The ceremony will be officiated by John Niswander.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

