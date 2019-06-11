Bobby Gene Howard, Jr., 40, of Wheelersburg, died Saturday, June 8, 2019, at his home of an apparent heart attack. Born on March 22, 1979 in Cleveland, he was a son of the late Bobby Gene Howard, Sr., and Roxanne Nichols, who survives.

Also preceding him in death was his father-in-law, Ivo Rammel.

Surviving are the love of his life, his wife, Amy Rammel, his adored Baby Gene; daughter, Gabriella Reeyce Howard at home; a son, Cpl. Taylor Appling serving in the United States Marines and stationed at Camp Lejeune, NC; his mother, Roxanne Nichols of New Boston; mother-in-law, Margo Rammel of West Union; special sister-in-law, Melissa Rammel of West Union; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A service will be held at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 14, at the Brant Funeral Home in Sciotoville with Pastor Aaron Reed officiating. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, at Saint Monica Catholic Church, with Fr. Chris Tuttle and Fr. Les Schmidt as celebrants.

The family will receive guests at Brant’s from 5- 8 p.m. on Friday.

