James Carson Evans, 75, of West Union, Ohio formerly of Blue Creek, Ohio passed away on June 8, 2019 at the Adams County Manor Nursing Home in West Union. He was born May 6, 1944 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late James and Ramona (Mills) Evans. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two stepmothers, Della (Davis) Evans and Jessie (Hodge) Evans.

Carson is survived by his wife, Judy (Abbott) Evans of West Union; three daughters: Patricia (Larry) Gray of Fourmile, Ky., Michelle (Ed) Brown of Scalf, Kentucky, and Peggy (Erik) Grooms of Peebles, Ohio; brother, Steve (Diane) Evans of Hillsboro, Ohio; stepbrother, George (Gail) Miranda of Blue Creek; stepsisters, Betty Johnson of Peebles and Carmalita (Lawrence) Shivener of Blue Creek; seven grandchildren: Shane (Amy) Gray, Nathan (Heather) Brown, Zachary (Liza) Brown, and Amanda (Kevin) Broughton all of Kentucky, and twins Orion and Osiris Grooms of Peebles; uncle, Floyd (Anna) Evans of Chicago, Illinois; aunts, Patty Evans of Blue Creek and Mary Decker of Cincinnati; nephews: Luke Evans and Jimmy (Megan) Evans of Hillsboro, and Sam (Pam) Evans of Anchorage, Alaska; special cousins: Rodney Knauff, Rocky Knauff, and Billy Evans, all of Blue Creek; best friends: Ross Fitzgerald, Marion Plummer and Tom Wilson; three great grandchildren

and one step great grandson.

Carson was a machinist at the Carlton Machine Tool Company in Cincinnati for 11 years. He was employed by Harry’s Market in West Union when he decided to retire. Carson was a member of four churches: Golden Walkway Church near Blue Creek, Brush Creek Harbor Church in Cedar Mills, Boyd Avenue Church in West Union, and the Apostolic Church in Georgetown, Ohio.

The visitation is from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at thr Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The funeral is at 1 p.m. with Pastor Bill Myers officiating. Burial will be at the Sunshine Ridge Cemetery near Blue Creek.