Darren Michael Bissinger of Kettering, Ohio passed away May 10, 2019 at his residence.

Darren was the son of Marilyn Gaffin Bissinger and the late Gene Robert Bissinger. He is survived by his mother Marilyn Bissinger of Kettering, Ohio; and sisters Debbie Hayes of Kettering and Dawn Parmelle of Cape Coral, Florida.

Funeral services were held May 15, 2019 in the Kettering at the Parkview Church of the Nazarene.