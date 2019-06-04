West Union Village Council holds May 14 meeting

The West Union Village Council met in regular session at 7 p.m., on May 14 at the Municipal Building, with Mayor Ted Grooms presiding. After the call to order came the Pledge to the flag and roll call: John R Lafferty – present, Mark Brewer – present, Benny McCarty – present, Jason Buda – absent, Randy Brewer – present, and Steve Rothwell – present.

Also in attendance were Tanya Johnson – Clerk, Shelley Gifford – Treasurer, Jerry Kirker – Village Administrator/Fire Chief, and Lisa Rothwell – Solicitor. Visitors in attendance were Lt. Ryan Myers, Holly Johnson – Economic Development, Donna Young, and Kent Bryan – CT Consultants.

A motion by Mark Brewer to approve the minutes of the regular meeting on April 23, 2019 as distributed was seconded by Benny McCarty, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

A motion by Mark Brewer to approve payment of the bills submitted was seconded by Steve Rothwell, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

A motion by Benny McCarty to accept the statement of receipts for Mayor’s Court for the month of March for the net amount of: $4995.03, was seconded by Randy Brewer, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Regarding Resolution 2019-9 authorizing the execution of an agreement by and between the Village, the Adams County Board of Commissioners and the State of Ohio Department of Natural Resources for the performance of the Capital Improvement Community Park Recreation and Conservation Project for the installation of a Splash Park in the Village, the motion by Benny McCarty, seconded by Randy Brewer, roll call vote: all yea, resolution passed.

Holly Johnson, Economic Development, spoke to Council on the new training center, Business Incubator, Downtown Grant, and the Splash Park.

Council heard a report from Jerry Kirker, Village Administrator/Fire Chief:

1. Kent Bryan, CT Consultants, showed Council a video on how the new wastewater plant would function.

2. Regarding Resolution 2019-10 authorizing the Village Administrator to bid, award, and execute a contract for the construction of the Phase-2 Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements Project for the Village of West Union sanitary sewer system, a motion by Benny McCarty was seconded by Randy Brewer, roll call vote: all yea, resolution passed.

3. Regarding Resolution 2019-11 authorizing the Village Administrator of the Village of West Union to bid and award a contract for the construction of the North Main Street Water Replacement Project, the motion by Randy Brewer was seconded by Benny McCarty, roll call vote: all yea, resolution passed.

4. McFarland Blacktop Sealing put in a proposal for the blacktopping and striping of the Municipal Building, Fire Department, and EMS parking lots for the amount of $4096.54; a motion by John R Lafferty to accept the proposal was seconded by Benny McCarty, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

5. A motion by Mark Brewer to accept the bid of Brown County Construction for the amount of $112,299 to pave a portion of Mulberry Street, all of Ballard Street, and a portion of Pleasant Street, and repair the sidewalk on Pleasant Street, was seconded by Benny McCarty, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

6. The Fire Chief discussed a renewal on a tax levy. Council will address this at their next meeting.

7. Kirker informed Council on a plan for generating more money for the EMS.

Lt. Ryan Myers told Council the Police Department had received a $100 check from the Luxury Motor Car Company for returning their dealer plate. The K-9 Unit received a check from Sarah and Dennis Wynne for the amount of: $2500 for a “Hot Dog System”.

A motion by Benny McCarty to send Officer Jeff Bowling to First Responder Computer Investigations Field Search Software Certification Class and the Village will receive the software; the cost will be $375, seconded by Randy Brewer, roll call vote: four yea, Mark Brewer abstain, motion passed.

Lisa Rothwell, Solicitor, spoke to Council on the Chapter 2 of the Zoning Ordinance and a Mayor’s Court case that has been transferred to County Court.

Donna Young asked a few questions about advertisement in front yards and hanging on signs poles and Chapter 2 Zoning.

Mayor Ted Grooms informed Council that he had received a “Thank You” card from a few people from the National Day of Prayer for the traffic control. Also, the Mayor gave Council a list of people that received nuisance letters that were mailed on May 10. They have five days to comply.

Regarding Resolution 2019-12 to raise the appropriations in 2041 Fire Operating/Levy by $75,000, a motion by Benny McCarty was seconded by Steve Rothwell, roll call vote: all yea, resolution passed.

Council member Mark Brewer informed Council that there was a house on Mulberry Street that is being taken down, and that Cashland was closed.

The Clerk told Council about a scam that was involving the Bureau of Tax Enforcement in West Union. She also discussed a settlement for the Speedway accident, insurance CBIZ appraisal, AXA Advisors redefining/standards, salt for the Village streets and USDA letter on the funding of projects.

A motion by Steve Rothwell for executive session ORC 121.22 G1 employment, seconded by Benny McCarty roll call vote: all yea. The motion by Steve Rothwell to return to regular session was seconded by Benny McCarty, roll call vote: all yea.

Council asked Lt. Ryan Myers to have a team leader from the US Marshal come to a Council meeting to discuss some of the responsibilities that the Village would have, and to bring paperwork for the reimbursement.

A motion by Benny McCarty to adjourn was seconded by Steve Rothwell, roll call vote: all yea, and the meeting was adjourned.