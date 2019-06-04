Summer Reading Program begins this week

By Jessica Dooley-

Summer Reading is June 3 through July 27 at all Adams County Public Libraries. Stop by your local library to sign up, read books, and earn prizes. The library offers reading goals, weekly activities, and a chance to earn prizes for kids, teens, and adults. Kids under 10 years old can sign up to read 30 books during the summer to earn prizes. The reading goal for teens is 40 books, and the reading goal for adults is 3 books. We encourage you to meet and beat your reading goal, and let us know your favorite reads this summer.

One reader in each age group will be randomly selected to win a grand prize drawing at each library. This year’s grand prizes include Kindle Fire tablets, Bluetooth speakers, video cameras, King’s Island tickets for a family, and more. Thank you to the generous sponsors who help support Summer Reading, including many local businesses, the Friends of the Library, and the Peebles Magazine Club.

For extra points and prizes, complete the learning activities listed on your Summer Reading log booklet. Make keeping track of books you’ve read easier by signing up to participate in Summer Reading online at adamscolibrary.org/srp. Use the BeanStack mobile app or website to track reading goals for all your family members, amd stop by the library to redeem your prizes.

This summer’s many activities feature space-themed crafts, games, outdoor activities, and a magician on July 25. See all the Summer Reading events, and sort by age group or library branch, at adamscolibrary.org/srp. Never miss an Adams County Library or community event – install the Burbio app to discover what’s happening in Adams County. Search by zip code to find events hosted by local organizations, including libraries, schools, community groups, arts organizations, and more. Subscribe to event feeds from groups that interest you.

Kids under 18 can eat snacks at 12 p.m. Monday through Friday during Summer Reading at the Adams County Public Library. Snacks are made available in part by the USDA’s summer nutrition program, sponsored by ABCAB. There are no eligibility requirements – everyone is welcome to join us for lunchtime snacks. Kids in families who meet eligibility requirements can take home a weekend pack with canned goods and food each Friday at noon. For more information, stop by the library and ask about weekend pack signups.

To learn more about Summer Reading at your local library, visit adamscolibrary.org/srp.