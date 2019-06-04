Shirley Lewis retires after 50 years in education

By Patricia Beech-

For decades Shirley Lewis’s classroom at The Adams County Christian School was known as the M&M room because it was decorated with every imaginable M&M figurine and M&M wall art – most of it gifts from students.

“I always gave my students little packs of M&M’s as rewards for doing well, and they started bringing me M&M stuff for my birthdays and Christmas,” says Lewis. “It became a big game for the kids.”

Lewis, who retired from the school this year after 50 years of teaching, began removing the candy-inspired paraphernalia from her classroom early in the school year.

“I was preparing myself for the end,” she says.

A student stopping by Lewis’s classroom on the last day of the school year commented on the drabness of the once brightly decorated classroom.

“Oh, Mrs. Lewis, this is absolutely just too bare,” the student told her.

“I know,” she said, “But you’ll get used to it.”

A 1965 North Adams graduate, Lewis earned a B.A. from Morehead State College and a Master’s Degree from Xavier University.

While in college, a close friend’s experience caused Lewis to develop doubts about her career choice.

“I had a senior friend at college whose dream it was to be a teacher, but during her student teaching she discovered she hated it,” Lewis said. “I thought I’d better find out whether or not it was for me.”

During the 1960’s second-year college students were eligible to teach in public schools.

Lewis applied for a job in the Jefferson School District and was hired for her first teaching job at Lynx, where Elmer Reed, her elementary supervisor, tried to prepare her for the worse.

“He told me ‘If you can teach here, you can teach anywhere’,” she says. “I fell in love with it. “

Lewis returned to Morehead and earned her teaching degree.

She began her career as Special Education teacher for Clermont Northeastern Schools. She then taught 10 years at Liberty Elementary School before taking her final job at the Christian School where for 38 years she taught seventh and eighth grade Bible class; ninth grade American History; and 10th grade Government and Economics.

After teaching a few years Lewis admits she became disillusioned with the public school system.

“I was so frustrated,” she says. “I told my husband I’ll wait tables before I do this again next year.”

At that time a local physician, Dr. Francis Stevens, was trying to grow interest in developing a Christian School.

Lewis applied for a teaching position and was hired as the school’s first lead teacher for the 1981 school year.

She says she preferred the private school’s classroom setting.

“I liked the atmosphere,” she says. “It’s a different than public schools – the kids are more like brothers and sisters and most of them are open to learning in that environment.”

Today, she proudly points out that many of her former students have gone on to become doctors, nurses, teachers, missionaries, and preachers.

Lewis says she plans to move closer to her family after retiring and hopes to travel and attend concerts with a close, life-long friend.

She says she has no regrets and feels very successful.

“I love the school where I taught, I loved my students, I’ve had a good life,” she says. “I’ve been blessed.”