Seven from county named All-SHAC Softball

By Mark Carpenter-

In a recent vote of the softball coaches of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference, 19 young ladies for the conference were chosen as All-SHAC performers for the 2019 season. Seven of those players came from school sin Adams County, including three each from both Peebles and Manchester.

The Peebles Lady Indians, who are gearing up this week for the schools’ first ever appearance in the OHSAA Final Four, placed three players on the All-SHAC squad- pitcher Madison Pierce, catcher Kylie Sims, and shortstop Marissa Moore.

Pierce’s career numbers are mind-boggling, as were her statistics for the 2019 campaign as a dual threat at the plate and on the mound. The senior right hander stands at 23-1 heading into the state tournament with a sparkling 1.18 earned run average. Pierce has struck out 229 hitters in 148 innings pitched, while issuing just 17 walks. At the plate, she is hitting .513 with 48 runs batted in and 16 extra-base hits, including three home runs.

The senior Sims is one of the top catchers in the conference and is hitting .519 for the season, driving home 37 runs and banging out 14 extra-base hits. Moore, who is just a freshman, is batting .500 on the spring with 26 runs batted in and 12 doubles, striking out just four times in 107 plate appearances. The speedy shortstop is also a perfect 16 for 16 in stolen base attempts for the Lady Indians.

The Manchester Lady Greyhounds also had a very successful spring, winning a sectional title and having three players named to the All-SHAC squad, beginning with senior catcher Josie Campbell. Campbell is one of the toughest and grittiest backstops in the conference and batted .494 in 2019, driving home 22 runs and scoring 30 times for the 19-8 Lady Hounds. Campbell pounded out 13 doubles and had a .583 on-base percentage with a .662 slugging percentage.

Like Peebles’ Pierce, Manchester sophomore Brooke Kennedy is also a dual threat from the center circle and the plate, and earned another spot on the All-SHAC team for 2019. On the mound, Kennedy was 10-5 with an ERA of 2.00, fanning 67 hitters in 80 innings of work. At the plate, the super soph hit .402, with 16 extra-base hits and 26 runs batted in, while also scoring 31 runs to lead the team.

Coming on strong in her junior season and earning All-SHAC honors was Manchester junior Madison Jones, who also performed double duty as a pitcher and hitter. In the center circle, Jones went 9-3 with an earned run average of 1.85, striking out 76 hitters in 68 innings. At the plate where she seemed to just hit every ball hard somewhere, Jones hit .520 with a team-leading four home runs and 38 runs batted in.

The final Adams county representative on the All-SHAC team was North Adams first baseman Desiree Ison. Ison hit .407 on the spring with three doubles and two triples, striking out just 10 times in 58 plate appearances, also going 14 for 14 in stolen base attempts.

The remainder of the 2019 All-SHAC Softball Team included: Katie Ames (Whiteoak), Lauren Arnold, Layla Hattan, Lyndee Spargur, and Kaiti White (Fairfield), Maggie Dorsey, Andrea Edmisten, and Morgan Reynolds (Eastern Brown), Taylor Mechlin and Zoe Vilvens (Fayetteville), Reggie Taylor (Ripley), and Serah Whitacre (Lynchburg).

The All-SHAC teams were honored at the conference’s Spring Sports Awards, hosted by Eastern Brown High School on May 28.

Final SHAC Softball Standings

Division I

Eastern Brown 11-2

Lynchburg 6-7

North Adams 4-9

Ripley 3-10

West Union 0-13

Division II

Fairfield 13-0

Peebles 11-2

Manchester 8-5

Fayetteville 5-8

Whiteoak 4-9