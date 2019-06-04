Make vacation memories in 2019

By Melissa Martin-

A condo or a cabin? Beach or mountain? Country or city? USA or overseas? What is your favorite vacation spot? Adventurer or homebody?

Some people choose a staycation—a vacation spent in one’s home country rather than abroad, or spent at home and involving day trips to local attractions.

And some people use vacation time for home improvements—which really isn’t a vacation. The purpose of a vacation is rest and relaxation.

However, some jet-setters cram so much activity into their annual vacation—they need a vacation from their vacation when they return home.

I’ve often wondered where people that live at the beach take their vacations. Do they travel to the mountains? Do they go somewhere dry? Do they visit relatives in the Heartland—U.S. states that don’t touch an ocean?

A 2015 study revealed what our travel destinations reveal about our personalities. According to research in the “Journal of Research in Personality,” extroverts prefer the ocean, and introverts go for the mountains. Based on a total of 613,000 personality surveys, the report suggests that extroverts are the beach folks who are more prone towards socializing while introverts are the mountain people who prefer nature and peacefulness.

According to a 2019 article by AAA, “Nearly 43 million Americans will start their summers on a high note with a Memorial Day weekend getaway…Despite a rising national gas price average that is inching closer to the $3 per gallon mark, the vast majority of holiday travelers will drive to their destinations.

The 2019 top U.S. Memorial Day travel destinations based on advance AAA Travel bookings: Orlando, Florida; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; Honolulu, Hawaii; Anaheim, California; Seattle, Washington; Phoenix, Arizona; Anchorage, Alaska; Tampa, Florida; and San Francisco, California.

International vacations. The Caribbean is the most preferred destination for American tourists. Caribbean countries include Cuba, Bahamas, Barbados, Virgin Islands, Dominica, Puerto Rico, Jamaica and 21 other states, according to The World Atlas.

The great American road trip remains a favorite for family vacations. Pack your patience, buckle up the kids, squeeze in granny and her toothless dog, and hit the freeway. Tame your tongue when the kids bicker and make several bathroom stops to avoid pee-pee pants. The drive is a part of the vacation as well.

Ohio Road Trips

The Ohio Magazine is full of ideas for summer fun: museums and galleries, fairs and festivals, music and theater. “Make your travel plans with our guide to 46 stops for adventure, food, beauty, history and more…If you’re looking to make a Buckeye State getaway, be it a day, overnight or long weekend, we’ve mapped out destinations you’ll love.”

Ohio Lighthouses

I’m a member of lighthouse-loving folks. Visiting Lake Erie Ohio Lighthouses is on my Bucket List for 2019. Who knew you didn’t have to leave Ohio to enjoy scenic and historic lighthouses?

Lake Erie has over 30 lighthouses along the US side of Lake Erie with 18 of those structures on Ohio’s shoreline. Some are located on the mainland and others on small slips of land accessible only by boat.

A vacation doesn’t have to be costly, elaborate, or long. A change in scenery is good for perspective—even a weekend away can improve well-being. But, don’t cram too much sight-seeing into your trip. Hurry and scurry is not vacation-friendly.

And don’t yell at the kids when they appear overly excited or overly tired. And don’t be snappy with granny when she needs an afternoon nap or refuses surfing lessons.

“As you grow older, you learn a few things. One of them is to actually take the time you’ve allotted for vacation.”—John Battelle

Melissa Martin, Ph.D, is an author, columnist, educator, and therapist. She lives in Southern Ohio.