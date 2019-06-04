By Loren Hardin-

This is the last of a three-part series about Doc, about a country doctor turned hospice patient. Doc shared how he “almost died” from an insulin reaction. While feeling himself “slipping away”, Doc told himself, “I’m not ready to die. There are things I still have to do.” Over the next couple of weeks Doc completed his tasks and afterward told me, “I feel like a boy let out of school”.

What a testimony to the liberation we experience by taking care of unfinished business. This is true at every stage and in every arena of life.

Doc’s response to his illness epitomizes the hope that we at hospice hold for every patient, that they will continue living the best they can with the situation they have been presented, that they will embrace the truth without resignation. Doc’s example offers us a glimmer of hope, hope that if Doc can do it maybe we can too.

Over time, Doc’s eyesight worsened from diabetic retinopathy, rendering it difficult to impossible for him to enjoy watching The History Channel or spending time on his computer. He stated, “I’ve been thinking a lot about a poem I had to learn when I was in high school. I can’t remember the name or the author but it was about the author going blind and no longer being able to do the things he used to do. I sure wish I could find it.”

Doc’s 70th birthday was rapidly approaching therefore I consulted Jaq, a retired English teacher and our hospice volunteer. As soon as I described the poem Jaq stated, “That’s ‘On His Blindness’ by John Milton”. I obtained a copy, framed it, and gave it to Doc on his 70th birthday. And now I’m sharing it with you:

When I consider how my light is spent,

Ere half my days, in this dark world and wide,

And that one Talent which is death to hide

Lodged with me useless, though my Soul more bent

To serve therewith my Maker, and present

My true account, lest he returning chide;

“Doth God exact day-labour, light denied?”

I fondly ask. But patience, to prevent

That murmur, soon replies, “God doth not need

Either man’s work or his own gifts; who best

Bear his mild yoke, they serve him best. His state

Is Kingly. Thousands at his bidding speed

And post o’er Land and Ocean without rest:

They also serve who only stand and wait.”

As Doc’s life wound down he became bedfast. It was evident that he was in his final stage here on earth, facing his final task, the task of shifting his hope from the physical to the spiritual, from the temporal to the eternal. Doc had told me, months earlier, that he only wanted to live as long as he had some quality of life, so I asked Doc, “Do you still feel like you have some quality of life?” Doc replied, “It’s funny how your definition of quality of life changes. On bad days I feel like I could go ahead and die, but I still have things to do. They aren’t big things anymore. I want to see my family, to be with them, to hear the voices of my grandchildren, and my friends.

You know, some people receive a special strength from the Lord. I’ve always been fortunate that way. A special peace comes over me sometimes. People think I’m sleeping, but I’m not. I just relax and a peace comes over me. It feels so good.”

“Thou will keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on Thee; because he trusteth in Thee. Trust in the Lord for ever, for in the Lord Jehovah is everlasting strength,” (Isaiah 26:3-4).

