Setting Appalachian Ohio students up for success is a critical part of creating a region abundant with possibilities. That’s why many donors to the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) have created scholarship funds focused on encouraging the pursuit of post-secondary education. The citizens of Appalachian Ohio know that setting their students up for success is one of the most beneficial things they can do for the region.

FAO partners with the West Union Schools Alumni and Friends Educational Fund. The West Union Alumni and Friends Educational Fund was created to support the educational purposes and activities as determined by the West Union Schools Alumni and Friends Endowment Committee.

In 2019, The West Union Schools Alumni Friends Education Fund awarded scholarships to a pair of graduating seniors of West Union High School, Kiersten M. Rowe, who plans to attend Shawnee State University and Conner J. Campbell, who plans to attend North Kentucky University. Each student will receive $1,000 for the 2019-20 academic year and another $1,000 for the 2020-21 academic year provided they maintain a high GPA and remain in good standing.

The West Union Schools Alumni and Friends Educational Fund along with the FAO works to attract philanthropic resources in the form of gifts, grants, or bequest to continue the investment in educational opportunities.

If you are interested in how you can help, please contact Dennis Sizemore or send your donation for the West Union Alumni and Friends Educational Fund to the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, 35 Public Square, Nelsonville, Ohio 45764 (740)753-1111. More information regarding FAO can be found on the FAO website, www.AppalachianOhio.org