West Union Elementary honors May Students of the Month May 30, 2019 Mark Carpenter News 0 West Union Elementary recently recognized its Students of the Month for May. They are pictured above, in no particular order: Liam Knauff, Jackson Kline, Ryleigh Brown, Leon Copley, Levi Bayless, Addison Taylor, Isaiah Nesbit, Brooke Taylor, Sean Ames, Mckinlee Spradlin, Desiree Whisner, Jody Edmisten, Payton Grooms, Madison Clarkson, Liam Georges, Wyatt Taylor, Emma Nehus, Piper Stapleton, Jaxtyn McCarty, Melanie Hess, Geneva (Eva) Demint, Jacob Thompson, Trent Ross, Jacqulynne Barkey, Jayden Woods, Jed Shivener, Trinity Kimes, Collin Turner, Costello Young, Brooklyn Baker, Darius Davis, Hattie Littleton, Ariana Rothwell, Zack Wilburn, Allen Linkenhoker, and Eli Parker.