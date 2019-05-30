Senior Profile- Elijah Young, North Adams High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Elijah Young

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Mark and Jenny Young

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Baseball, Basketball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Baseball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Winning

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing and conditioning

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Beating Peebles three times my freshman year

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Post Malone

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Guatemala

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Backdraft”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

Chicago Fire

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Hanging out with friends

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Olive Garden

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Manny Machado

FUTURE PLANS:

Attend Shawnee State for Paramedics and then go to the Fire Academy