Senior Profile- Elijah Young, North Adams High School

May 30, 2019 Mark Carpenter Senior Profiles, Sports 0

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Elijah Young

SCHOOL:
North Adams High School

PARENTS:
Mark and Jenny Young

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Baseball, Basketball

FAVORITE SPORT:
Baseball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Winning

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing and conditioning

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Beating Peebles three times my freshman year

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Post Malone

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Guatemala

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Backdraft”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Chicago Fire

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hanging out with friends

FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Olive Garden

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Manny Machado

FUTURE PLANS:
Attend Shawnee State for Paramedics and then go to the Fire Academy

Elijah Young, NAHS