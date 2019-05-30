Senior Profile- Elijah Young, North Adams High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Elijah Young
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
PARENTS:
Mark and Jenny Young
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Baseball, Basketball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Baseball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Winning
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing and conditioning
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Beating Peebles three times my freshman year
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Post Malone
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Guatemala
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Backdraft”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Chicago Fire
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
History
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hanging out with friends
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Olive Garden
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Manny Machado
FUTURE PLANS:
Attend Shawnee State for Paramedics and then go to the Fire Academy