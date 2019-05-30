By Mark Carpenter-

Jenny, Katy, Lilly, Jacey, Kierra, Alisan, and Madison. Seven young ladies who will be long remembered in the long and storied history of Peebles High School athletics and who have made a permanent mark in the Peebles record books with their performances over the past week. For the first time in school history, the Peebles Lady Indians are regional champions in track and field and it wasn’t even close as they outdistanced second place Columbus Academy by 20 points.

After finishing as runner-up in the Division III District Tournament, the Lady Indians corrected that error, capturing the regional title in two days of action at Fairfield Union High School in Lancaster, shattering a number of school records in the process.

“Being regional champions is an amazing feeling,” says Peebles head coach Tyler Wilson. “There are not many coaches that get to experience what that feels like and I’m not taking it for granted. Getting individuals to the state is a great thing, but to win the region as a team is quite a feat for our girls. We try and make team goals our priority throughout the season and this year the girls accomplished a big one. They are a phenomenal group of athletes and some of the hardest working people I have ever been around.”

The list of regional accomplishments began with the Lady Indians’ 4 x 800 relay team capturing a regional title, with the quartet of Jenny Seas, Kierra Stone, Katy Seas, and Lilly Gray winning in a time of 9:54.68, setting a school record in the process. The Lady Indians’ 4 x 200 relay team- Jacey Justice, Alisan Behr, Stone, and Gray- also qualified for the state meet by placing fourth (1:47.40).

Peebles took the top two spots in the regional sin the Girls 1600 Meter Run, with senior Jenny Seas winning the regional title (5:14.71) and sister Katy placing second (5:17.12). North Adams freshman Myla Toole will also be moving on to the state meet after finishing fourth in the 1600 Meter with a time of 5:21.90.

In the Girls 800 Meter Run, Gray placed second (2:20.58) to advance to the state meet, where she will be competing in a school record four events. “I’m not sure that has even been done before in our league,” said Coach Wilson. “Lilly really came on this year and has put in a lot of preparation and effort towards her running.”

Jenny Seas will be looking to defend her 2018 3200 Meter title after winning the event at Saturday’s regional meet in a time of 11:23.81. Again, sister Katy was right behind in second place and will be moving on to state with her time of 11:45.48.

The Peebles girls 4 x 400 relay team- Justice, Madison Beekman, Behr, and Gray- placed second at regionals to advance to state with a time of 4:07.69.

West Union will be represented at the state meet this weekend by senior Conner Campbell, who qualified in the Long Jump by finishing fourth at the regional meet with his effort of 19’5.75”.

North Adams High School also had athletes who made the podium at the regional meet, thought not qualifying for the state meet: Sierra Kendall, Seventh Place- Girls Long Jump and Sixth Place- Girls 300 Meter Hurdles; and Karissa Buttelwerth, Eighth Place- Girls 200 Meter Dash.

“We are excited for the state competition and will be working hard this week to prepare,” added Coach Wilson. “We also want to congratulate the other athletes from our county and our conference who made it to the regional and state levels. Adams County will have a strong presence at the state meet and the more people who come out and support these kids, the more memorable it will be.”

The OHSAA State Track Meet for Division III will get underway on Friday, May 31 and conclude on June 1. The complete schedule can be found at https://www.ohsaa.org/Portals/0/Sports/Track-Field/StateSchedule.pdf.