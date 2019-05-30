Mowing the lawn has become a must

By Rick Houser-

We have waited all winter and a good bit of the spring just so we can do this. The thing is now with warm weather and a good bit of rain, the need becomes way more frequent than we remembered it to be. What was something we were anxious to do has now become a dreaded chore and in these days it has become a must.

What I am speaking of is mowing the lawn. It is very doubtful that any of us don’t want our lawns mowed to a point where they are well-groomed and we hope will look better than the neighbors. (Kind of keeping up with the Jones’s kind of thing.) Much has changed since I was a little boy and that’s putting it mildly. From my earliest recall our lawn was cut with a reel mower, a push mower with blades on a cylinder. I might have been five or six and when the grass needed cut I would plead with my Dad to let me push the mower. He would look at me and reluctantly say, “Okay, I will let you push it for a while.” Of course when saying push mower, I always forgot that the major word was “push” and I might make it almost to five minutes because a push mower was not a leisure device.

What really comes to me was that the size of our yards were nowhere near the size that we have today. Our yard was fenced in and inside that fenced area was where the mowing took place. Outside the fence was trimmed with a hand sickle or a scythe. About three times a summer Dad would hook up the mowing machine and mow on each side of our drive up to the fence and would keep it looking neat, using less labor. (Dad was one to find an easier way if possible.) Fortunately time moved on and so too did progress.

The gasoline-powered lawn mower became affordable for the average person and one day a pale green one arrived at our house. The only power it had was the engine turning the blade. If you wanted it to move, you had to push it. (There in was why it was called a push mower.) My Dad devised a plan where we all got to take turns. Each of us would mow for so many minutes and then another person took over. It worked out well and only my sister Peg wasn’t real hip to the rotation method. As a matter of fact, she wasn’t into the mowing the grass at all.

A few years later Dad traded that mower in as the wheels were about to fall off of it. He bought a self-propelled yellow lawn mower that I think was a Yardman brand. This was the mower I got to use and I felt we had really advanced in our method of lawn care.

Once this mower went into use I recall Dad removing the fence around our yard and he began mowing a section on the south side of the house, which he creatively titled “the side yard”. The addition enlarged our yard by more than a third of its size. In my freshman year in high school I was in the Vocational Agriculture class. Mr. Ramey, our teacher, asked us all to bring in the family mowers and we would learn how to overhaul them. It took me less than 45 minutes to take the mower apart but since I have never been much at mechanics, it took the next 11 weeks to put it back together. I had a problem. There were four parts to the mower that were left over. When we got it home my Dad wanted to see just how well I had done. I got it started and before I had gone 15 feet the blade fell off and the engine died, never to run again. My Dad was a very calm man and he asked me just what had happened. I said, “I don’t know Dad but Mr. Ramey wants us to bring in our tractor next year to overhaul.” That was when my Dad stopped smiling and took a deep breath and said “Well you had better buy a tractor because you aren’t taking mine.”

With the demise of the push mower Dad went over to Harlow’s’ and bought a Wheel Horse riding mower. I think he was just waiting for the old push mower to stop working so he had an excuse to buy a rider. With the Wheel Horse Dad became the only person allowed to operate it. Also he each week would mow a swath or two more that had never been mown and our yard grew even more. As our lawn grew I began to notice that other lawns looked bigger and some landscaping was added. I must say from the late 60’s onward the term “cutting the grass” changed and today it is referred to as “lawn care”.

Our society has changed very much. Cutting the grass was a hard chore and back breaking but a job that was a must and still is today. These days mowing has become a must to put it mildly. If you mow your own lawn you more than likely are using a zero-turn mower that cuts five foot cuts at a time. We use weed eaters to put the finishing touches on our lawns so it looks well-manicured. Over the last couple of decades it seems to me that we have pushed to have large yards that must have a lot of time put into them so they look great. However, to afford all of these extras, folks have to work longer days and now really don’t have the time to care for the lawns. These days some lawns are cared for by mowing services. If you take your time you will see many trucks with trailers hooked to them and two or more mowers and weed eaters. I know that last week in a seven-mile span I saw six such services working on a lawn.

These days it is imperative that the lawn is well groomed and looking as good as all your neighbors. Now I don’t have a zero turn nor do I still use a reel push mower. I like cutting the grass these days as that is about as close to going back to farm life as I’m going to get. Over my life the grass has always been green and has always needed to be mowed on a regular basis. Mowing your lawn I feel that you care for the land that you own and are trying to make it look its best. All this talk about our lawns reminds me that I need to mow my lawn soon!