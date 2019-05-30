Submitted by

Linda Mendenhall

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on May 13, 2019 at the Government Center with the following members present: Ty Pell, Diane Ward and Barbara Moore. The meeting was called to order by President Pell and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor David Jackson.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the minutes. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the bills. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to establish the following new funds as requested by County Engineer David Hook: FEMA LG PW655-#569 (Brown Hill Rd Slips); FEMA LG PW735-#570 (Nichols Ridge Road Slips). Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve transfers of funds. There was discussion regarding the request for transfer for uniform allowance as follows: Commissioner Moore objected to the transfer as the clothing was not a uniform and was not a proper expenditure of public funds. There was no further discussion and upon the call of the roll the vote resulted as follows: Vote: Pell, aye; Ward, aye; Moore, nay.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to adopt a resolution authorizing the Adams County Highway Department to participate in the ODOT annual road salt bid as requested by County Engineer David Hook. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to accept the resignation of Roger Taylor as a member of the Adams County Children Services Board effective July 31, 2019. Vote: all aye.

The following reports were filed with the Commissioners for their review: Dog and Kennel department reports for the weeks ending 4-26-19 and 5-3-19; 2018 Dog and Kennel Department Annual Report; Animal Humane Agent report for the week ending 5-5-19.

JFS Director Angela Richmond discussed the following issues with the board: Maximus contract for IV-D reimbursement; VanDyke, Inc. copier maintenance agreement; APPRISS, Inc participation agreement.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into a copier maintenance agreement with VanDyke, Inc. for the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to enter into a participation agreement regarding location services for incarcerated parents to be performed by Appriss, Inc. by and between the County Commissioners Association of Ohio Service Corporation (CCAOSC), Ohio CSEA Directors’ Association for Adams County Child Support Enforcement Agency as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all aye.

ECD Director Holly Johnson discussed the following issues with the board: CHIP mortgage releases; Buildings and grounds-landscape improvements; Sewage issues; Adams County Training Center; Riverfront development; Landbank projects.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the release of CHIP mortgages as recommended by ECD Director Holly Johnson. Vote: all aye.

Auditor David Gifford and Cheryl Black informed the Board of cost estimates to upgrade obsolete computer software programs.

A resolution was received from the Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities calling for a new 1 mill continuing tax levy to be placed on the Nov. 5, 2019 ballot. The Commissioners reviewed the resolution and related financial data with Auditor David Gifford.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to proclaim May 2019 as Mental Health Awareness Month in Adams County. CEO Alan Bird and Kelle Winkle, RN, Adams County Regional Medical Center-Senior Life Solutions, were present for the proclamation. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into executive session to discuss personnel (resignation) with EMS Chief Matthew Carey at 10:45 a.m. Vote: all aye.

President Pell reconvened the meeting at 10:51 a.m.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to proclaim May 2019 as Foster Care Month in Adams County. Those present for the proclamation were Adams County Children Services staff and board member: Jill Wright, Executive Director; Sonya R. Meyer, Ongoing Casework Supervisor, Dawn Grooms, Foster and Adoption Specialist; Angela Ross, Intake Supervisor; Melissa Taylor, Wilson Children’s Home Superintendent; and Holly Johnson, CSB Board President. Vote: all aye.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dana Whalen discussed legal issues as follows: Lease of parking spaces for West Union Post Office; Reimbursement rate for indigent defense transcripts; Personnel.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to enter into executive session with Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dana Whalen to discuss pending litigation at 11:10 a.m. Vote: all aye.

President Pell reconvened the meeting at 11:16 a.m.

Adams County Regional Medical Center CEO Alan Bird, CFO Pete Dagenbach, and Board Member Jack McCoy met with the Commissioners to review recent discussions regarding debt restructuring for the hospital bonds. They stated the lender is requiring the hospital to set aside $2.1 million in escrow for debt service in order to receive the best interest rate. This amount does not include the sales tax funds currently being held in escrow by the County Auditor.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to renew an agreement with Buckeye Power Sales for maintenance of the court house generator. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve an addendum to the maintenance contract with Otis Elevator to include the courthouse wheel chair lift. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to enter into executive session (applicant interviews) with Melissa Hall -2:26 p.m., Brittany Spriggs -2:38 p.m., Josey Scott -3:16 p.m., MaCade Thompson -3:41 p.m., and Terri Crothers -4:04 p.m. Linda Mendenhall, Clerk, was also present. Vote: all aye.

President Pell reconvened the meeting at 4:19 p.m.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to adjourn, and the meeting was adjourned.