Ronald W. Hazelbaker, age 82, of Wheelersburg, passed away Friday May 24, 2019 at SOMC Hospice Center. He was born June 5, 1936 in West Union, son of the late Robert and Bernice (Price) Hazelbaker. Ronald was a former Key Punch Operator at Empire Detroit Steel and retired as a Bus Driver for the Portsmouth City Schools. He was a member of the Wheelersburg Church of Christ, was an avid golfer, and loved to hunt groundhogs.

He is survived by his wife, Betty (Cobb) Hazelbaker; one son, Ronald W. Hazelbaker II of Wheelersburg; one daughter, Angela Coriell and husband Wayne of Wheelersburg; three grandchildren, Wes and wife Christina, Michael and wife Brooke, Issac; and five great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Katherine Pence and Patricia Hazelbaker.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at D.W. Swick-Nelson Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastor Lynn Wessell officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 28 from 5 – 7 p.m. and Wednesday noon- 1 p.m. at the funeral Home.

