Memorial Day services set for the county

Memorial Day ceremonies will be held this weekend across Adams County to honor our nation’s military heroes, past and present, who have served in America’s armed forces and given their lives for their country.

The Young-Moore Post 100 of the American Legion and the V.F.W. Walter Harris, Jr. Post 3400 of West Union will host Memorial Day services on Sunday, May 26 at the Kirker Cemetery at 1 p.m.; West Union Cemetery (Route 125) at 1:45 p.m.; and East Liberty (Lynx) at 2:30 p.m. Auxiliary units, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts are urged to attend the service.

The Ladies Auxiliary and the Wallingford-Thompson Post 594 in Peebles will hold services Saturday May 25 at 11 p.m. at the Locust Grove Cemetery on St. Rte. 41. Special speaker for the event is Adams County Judge Roy Gabbert.

Services in Manchester will be held on Sunday, May 26 at 1 p.m. at the Manchester Cemetery.

The Winchester American Legion Post #242 will hold Memorial Day services on Sunday, May 26 at 2 p.m. at the Winchester Cemetery. The North Adams Band will provide the music and the guest speaker will be Rev. Steve Bankhead from the Winchester Baptist Church.

Cherry Fork Memorial Day services will be held on Monday, May 27 at 10 a.m. at the Cherry Fork Cemetery. The North Adams Band will provide the music and the guest speaker will be Mr. Gene Toole from the Winchester Church of Christ.

Memorial Day has been celebrated for nearly 150 years with somber and colorful tributes to remind all Americans that freedom comes at a cost.

The holiday’s unofficial beginning was May 30, 1868, when Union General John A. Logan declared the day an occasion to decorate the graves of Civil War soldiers.

On May 11, 1950, Congress passed a resolution requesting that the President issue a proclamation calling on Americans to observe each Memorial Day as a day of prayer for permanent peace.

President Richard M. Nixon declared Memorial Day a federal holiday in 1971. Memorial Day is now observed on the last Monday of May. It is an occasion to honor the men and women who died in all wars.

It is customary to mark Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries and war monuments, and most towns have local Memorial Day services.

Some ways that Americans can honor the men and women who serve our country include: putting flowers on the graves of men and women who served in wars; flying the U.S. flag a half-staff until noon; visiting monuments dedicated to soldiers, sailors, and marines; or participating in a National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m. lo