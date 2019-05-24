By Mark Carpenter-

A successful season came to a disappointing end on Saturday, May 18 for the North Adams Green Devils varsity baseball squad. After a 2-0 shutout win over Eastern Pike to advance to the Division III sectional championship game, the tables were turned on the Devils last weekend as Paint Valley’s Brock Blanton fired a two-hit shutout right back at the Devils and the North Adams season came to an abrupt end at the hands of the host Bearcats.

Even with the loss, it was a memorable season for the Devils, who finished at 18-7 and earned a second place trophy in the big school division of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference, but were denied the trip to the VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe for the district tournament with the loss at Paint Valley.

Senior Elijah Young got the starting nod for the Devils at Paint Valley and pitched a complete game, but was hampered by a pair of unearned runs and a lack of offense, with base hits by Dalton Gardner and Zach Osborne all the visitors could muster in the sectional final.

The match up was scoreless after two and a half innings, with North Adams getting a lead off two-bagger from Osborne in the top of the second, but Blanton left him stranded by fanning Cade Meade, Evan Whalen, and R.J. Taylor in succession. The Bearcats broke the scoring ice in the bottom of the third, stringing together a double and two singles after the first two batters were retired to take a 2-0 advantage.

Gardner had singled and stolen second in the top of the third with two outs but was left there when Blanton got Ethan Thompson swinging for the third out and the Devils went hitless over their final four at-bats. Paint Valley picked up another run in the bottom of the fourth, taking advantage of a North Adams error, and then for all practical purposes, salted the game away with a two-spot in the bottom of the fifth.

Blanton mowed through the Devils’ lineup, retiring the last 13 batters he faced, getting Young, Osborne and Cade Meade in the top of the seventh to seal the deal on his outstanding effort and bring an end to the 2019 season for North Adams baseball.

The loss was the final game in the high school careers of a pair of North Adams seniors Elijah Young and Carson Hall and in his final campaign, Young hit .315 and was 5-3 on the mound, tied for the team lead in wins with Ethan Thompson, who went 5-2. Young had a sparkling earned run average of 1.67 for his senior year on the mound.

Though their bats were silenced at Paint Valley, the Devils will return a number of solid hitters next spring, including Zach Osborne (.419), Evan Whalen (.328), Ethan Thompson (.354), Dalton Gardner (.333), Colby Bunn (.333), and Cade Meade (.286).

North Adams

000 000 0 —0

Paint Valley

002 120 x —5

N. Adams Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Gardner 3-0-1-0, Thompson 3-0-0-0, Young 3-0-0-0, Osborne 3-0-1-0, C. Meade 3-0-0-0, Whalen 2-0-0-0, Taylor 2-0-0-0, S. Meade 2-0-0-0, Hall 2-0-0-0, Bunn 0-0-0-0, Team 23-0-2-0.

Extra-Base Hits: Osborne 2B

P. Valley Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): McDonald 3-2-2-1, Miller 3-1-2-1, Mettler 3-0-0-1, Newland 3-0-1-1, Blanton 3-0-0-0, Chapman 3-1-0-0, Tackett 3-0-1-1, Hamlin 3-0-0-0, Wise 2-1-1-0, Vaughn 0-0-0-0, Team 26-5-7-5.

Extra-Base Hits: Wise 2B

N. Adams Pitching:

Young (L) 6 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 4 K, 95 pitches

P. Valley Pitching:

Blanton (W) 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 K, 87 pitches