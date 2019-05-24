By Mark Carpenter-

It was 39 years in the making, but the Peebles Lady Indians softball program is celebrating another district championship. The 2019 version of the Lady Indians made it to the Sweet 16 in Division IV on Saturday, May 18 with a 9-0 whitewash of the Eastern Meigs Lady Eagles, continuing a dominant tourney run that has seen them outscore their opponents 34-3 in sectional and district competition.

The formula on Saturday was one that has been consistent throughout the Lady Indians’ 22-win season, outstanding pitching and timely hitting. Senior Madison Pierce was again magnificent in the center circle, tossing a complete game four-hit shutout, striking out 10, and as usual, not issuing a single walk. A the plate, the Peebles bats banged out 10 hits, including clutch two-out run-scoring hits in the second inning from Avery Storer and Brycelyn Short. The whole package added up to a shutout victory in the district finals, propelling the Lady Indians to the regional semi-finals in Pickerington.

“It feels great after 39 years of waiting,” said Peebles head coach Doug McFarland after the win. “We were a little nervous but we battled back and got some big two-out hits there in that second inning. Those run broke the ice and loosened things up for us. I’m just very proud of our kids today”

“Madison pitched a heckuva game and we made the defensive plays behind her that we should.”

Trying to adjust to a slower speed from the Meigs pitcher, the Lady Indians went down in order on three pop ups in the top of the first, but in the top of the second, the scoreboard made a change as the Peebles offense got all the run support that Pierce was going to need, sending nine batters to the plate and scoring four times.

Kylie Sims was hit by a pitch to start the inning, followed by two perfectly placed bunts by Christian Reed and Hope Brown that loaded the bases with no outs. It looked like the rally might be squashed when fly outs by Kyndell Lloyd and Jerilin Toller accounted for the first two outs without any runners advancing. That brought number nine hitter and left fielder Avery Storer to the plate, and Storer came through, lining an 0-1 pitch off the glove of the leaping Eastern shortstop for a two-base hit, bringing home Sims and Reed to give Peebles a 2-0 advantage. The next hitter, designated hitter Brycelyn Short, slapped a base hit to left that brought Brown and Storer across and the Lady Indians had jumped into the driver’s seat, leading 4-0.

Pierce was in the midst of retiring eight Eastern hitters in succession when her offense struck again in the top half of the fourth, again doing the damage with two outs. Toller led off the inning with a walk and stole second, but the next two hitters were retired before Marissa Moore also drew a free pass. A base hit by Pierce brought home Toller and Moore later raced home on a wild pitch, and when Pierce came home later in the frame the Lady Indians held a commanding 7-0 advantage.

The Lady Eagles got a lead off double from Cera Grueger to begin the bottom of the fourth, but two strikeouts and a pop out to the catcher later she was left stranded. Peebles added one more run to their lead in the top of the sixth when Moore doubled to left center and came across one out later on a Sims ground out.

Eastern got base hits from Emily Durst and Kennedy Rockhold in their half of the fifth, but again Pierce left them both stranded, getting the final out on a pop out to second baseman Lloyd, who made a nice running grab in foul territory.

In the top of the seventh inning, the final Peebles run of the game scored when Hope Brown singled and was replaced by pinch runner Emmi Nichols. Nichols moved up on a base hit by Toller and scored the ninth Lady Indians’ run on a base hit by Short.

Three outs away from a district title that had eluded them for 39 seasons, the Lady Indians sealed the deal. Pierce got the first two outs on grounders back to the mound and recorded the clincher on a ground out to Lloyd at second and the Peebles squad and their large contingent of fans could celebrate the district championship and an impending trip to regional play.

The last softball regional titles for Peebles came in 1978, 1979, and 1980 under Coach Tom Newman. Members of the 1980 district champions were on hand for the game and celebration on Saturday.

The Lady Indians (22-2) will travel on Wednesday, May 22 to Pickerington Central High School where they will face a very tough Portsmouth Notre Dame team in the regional semi-finals, with the first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m. Notre Dame punched their regional ticket with a 4-1 win over Waterford on Saturday.

“We have a tough task ahead of us in Notre Dame,” said Coach McFarland. “But it’s a good opportunity for us and we’re looking forward to it.”

Peebles

040 301 1 —9

Eastern Meigs

000 000 0 —0

Peebles Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Short 5-0-2-3, Moore 4-2-2-0, Pierce 3-1-1-1, Sims 2-1-0-1, Reed 4-1-1-1, Brown 3-1-2-0, Lloyd 4-0-0-0, Toller 3-1-1-0, Storer 3-1-1-2, Farahay 1-0-0-0, Nichols 0-1-0-0, Team 32-9-10-8.

Extra-Base Hits: Moore 2B, Storer 2B

E. Meigs Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Maxan 3-0-0-0, Grueger 3-0-2-0, Barber 3-0-0-0, Roberts 3-0-0-0, T. Rockhold 3-0-0-0, Casto 3-0-0-0, Durst 3-0-1-0, Smeeks 2-0-0-0, K. Rockhold 2-0-1-0, Team 25-0-4-0.

Extra-Base Hits: Grueger 2B

Peebles Pitching:

Pierce (W) 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 10 K

E. Meigs Pitching:

Matheny (L) 3.2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

T. Rockhold 3.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 K