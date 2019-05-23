Michael A. Williams, age 63, of West Union, Ohio passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. He was born on July 31, 1955 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son to the late Arval Williams and Margie Ann (Robert) Woods. Michael married the love of his life, Yolanda, and together the two shared 42 years of love and happiness. He was a mechanic and loved fishing, his family, and his friends.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, mother, and stepfather; son, Michael J. Williams; grandson, Michael A. Williams; and grandparents, Perimilla and Buck Anderson. He is survived by his loving wife, Yolanda; his sons, Mark Albert (Heather) Williams of Winchester and Matthew R. Williams of West Union; his grandchildren; Isaiah Lamb, Austin Lamb, Brittney Lamb, Marcus Williams, Taylor Williams, Lauren Williams, Denton Williams, and Matta Lyn Shae Williams; his great-granddaughter, Emma Grace Lamb; and many other family members and friends.

Per the family’s request, services for Michael will remain private.