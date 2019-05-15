The family and friends of Lloyd Douglas (L.D.) Doyle will celebrate his life in a Memorial Service on Saturday May 25, at 11 a.m. at the Seaman United Presbyterian Church, 17790 SR 247, Seaman, Ohio. Friends may call on the family at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

L.D. was born May 15, 1939 in Fleming County, Ky. and went home to glory on April 20, 2019. He is sadly missed by his loving wife of 31 years, Darlene; his stepchildren, Mike (Karen) Hughes, Cindi (Tim) Cannon, and Missy (Patrick) Danbury; and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Larry (Bren) Doyle; sisters, Shirley (Taylor) Williams and Jean Hester plus a host of friends and extended family.

The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff at Adams County Regional Medical Center, Adams County Homecare, and Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley for their kindness and care of our beloved L.D. throughout this past year. A special thank you, also, to everyone who prayed, visited, called, sent cards, brought food. Your thoughtfulness has been greatly appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley, 215 Hughes Boulevard, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154, and/or ACRMC Auxiliary, 230 Medical Center Drive, Seaman, Ohio 45679.