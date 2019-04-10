By Patricia Beech-

The Showboat Majestic has arrived at its new Ohio River home on State Rte. 52 west of Manchester.

The 150-foot long, 42-foot wide floating theater was built in 1923. It seats 219 people and has been anchored at Cincinnati’s riverfront and a Queen City landmark since 1967.

The Majestic was purchased in February by Joe and Cortnee Brumley of West Union.

The Brumleys are planning to schedule live shows and concerts aboard the floating theater as well as serving food and wine from nearby Moyer Winery.

The Majestic began its upriver trip from Cincinnati early Thursday morning. Pushed by a Queen City Riverboats vessel, the floating theater arrived at its destination in the small hours of the morning after a 16-hour trip.

Cortnee Brumley said the move was uneventful, if somewhat slower than expected.

“Everything went smoothly coming down river,” she said. “We did get held up at the locks between Higginsport and Moscow – the Majestic was there much longer than the Captain wanted.”

Since purchasing the national landmark the Brumleys have scrambled to find a place to moor her.

After plans to dock the vessel near Manchester and at Moyer Winery fell through, the Brumleys purchased a nearby riverfront property to moor both the Majestic and their paddle wheel river boat the “Atta Boy II” which will be used for tours to the Twin Islands east of Manchester.

Now that they have a mooring spot, the Brumleys says they plan to have the Atta Boy II up and running by boating season.

They also plan to use the Majestic’s upper level as a Bed & Breakfast registered with Airbnb National Historic Landmarks.

Thus far the Brumleys say they’ve invested nearly $500,000 in the project. They’re hoping to find additional investors who believe in the Majestic’s potential as much as they do.

Mike Martin of Winchester is one of their first investors.

A farmer and Safety Manager with the Fluor Construction Company for 25 years, Martin said he and his wife of 50 years, Mable, thought investing in the Majestic was a very good idea.

“We have a lot of hope that this project is going to be good for Adams County’s economy,” Martin told the Defender. “This county is Ohio’s best kept secret – after people come here once they want to move here, and I think this project is something that will attract those visitors here for the first time.”

According to the Showboat Majestic’s web page, the Brumleys are offering incentives to encourage donations.

For $100 donors receive two tickets for opening day live performances, a catered meal on the river bank, and full access to tour the Majestic.

For $500 a donor gets two tickets for opening day and a personalized brass nameplate engraved and affixed to the back of a theater seat (limited to 219).

In addition to receiving two opening day tickets, donors giving $1000 will have their name or business etched on a brass plaque of contributors to be posted on the entry beside the National Landmark plaque.

For a $5000 contribution, donors receive a personalized space on the interior upper balcony handrail with 360° visibility for your memorial or business advertising as well as two tickets to opening day.

The Brumleys have also established a GofundMe account. Anyone wanting to donate should visit the Majestic’s web site at https://showboatmajestic.org. Follow the link to the GofundMe account.

All donated funding will be used to establish the infrastructure needed to secure The Majestic to the river bank, connect the vessel’s three phase electric power supply, install a public water connection, and excavate for additional parking.

GoFundMe donations will also help finance the cost of transporting the Majestic to Adams County and initial start up costs including: utility upgrades, sound and lighting for The Performing Arts Council, extending the egress ramp, aesthetic repairs, and mooring and improvement expenses related to attaching the Atta Boy II to accommodate Twin Island Tours from the auxiliary vessel.