Carolyn Sue (Lewis) Bowles was born in Portsmouth, Ohio on Dec. 1, 1950, to James Russell Lewis and Al Dora Mae (Gill) Lewis. Carolyn was the youngest of six children, four boys and two girls.

Late in life she married David Wayne Bowles and he was the love of her life. They shared so much love and that life was good. They both belonged to the Hickory Ridge Church.

She leaves to mourn her passing her beloved husband David, her beloved brother Jack (Pop) and her very loved sister Ruthie; plus several nieces, nephews, great and great great nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Sunshine Ridge Cemetery with Jane Lucas officiating. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family. All those who loved her and cared for her are welcome to come. The procession to the cemetery will leave the funeral home at 1:30 p.m.

Memorials can be made to the Hospice of Hope.