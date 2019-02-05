By Patricia Beech-

A Peebles man who originally faced murder charges has given up his right to a jury trial and pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of Involuntary Manslaughter.

Jesse Lee Williams, 22, of Peebles, was arrested in May 2018 for allegedly shooting and killing 17-year old Bladyn Skaggs, also of Peebles.

According to official court documents filed Feb. 1, Williams withdrew his not guilty plea and entered a plea of guilty to Count 1 – Involuntary Manslaughter with Specification – a first-degree felony with a maximum stated prison term of three to 11 years and a maximum fine of $20,000.

He also pleaded guilty to Count 3 – Tampering with Evidence – a felony of the third degree with a maximum prison term of nine-36 months and a $10,000 fine.

Count 2 of the indictment was dismissed by the court in accordance with the plea deal agreement.

Williams will be sentenced in Adams County Common Pleas Court on Friday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m.

The prison terms for multiple charges, even if consecutive sentences are not mandatory, may be imposed consecutively by the court. Additionally, court costs, restitution, and other financial sanctions including fines, day fines, and reimbursements for the cost of any sanctions may also be imposed.

Williams was initially charged with allegedly shooting and killing the 17 year-old minor on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

He was arraigned in retired Judge Alan Foster’s County Court on Thursday, May 24 and was charged with allegedly causing Skaggs’ death and tampering with evidence at the crime scene.

Judge Foster also granted Prosecutor David Kelley’s request and set bond at $250,000 for the murder charge, and $35,000 for the tampering with evidence charge.

According to Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers, authorities responded to the crime scene at 2454 Measley Ridge Road in Peebles around 3:30 a.m.

“It was called in as a head injury,” Rogers said. “But when the deputy arrived on the scene he discovered the victim with a gun shot wound to the head,”

At the time, Sheriff Rogers said the shooting allegedly occurred as a result of an argument between Williams and the minor.

Williams is being held at the Adams County jail.

His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 22 in Adams County Common Pleas Court with Judge Brett Spencer presiding.