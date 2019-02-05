Senior Profile- Harley Silvia, West Union High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Harley Silvia
SCHOOL:
West Union High School
PARENTS:
Greg Silvia, Larry and Brandy McCoy
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball, Softball, Cross-Country
FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Making strong bonds with my teammates
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Tearing my ACL
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Getting Player of the Game in my first varsity game
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Migos
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Italy
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“White Chicks”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Gossip Girls
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
History
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Spending time with my family and boyfriend
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Red Lobster
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Dolly Parton
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to Shawnee State and become an Occupational Therapist