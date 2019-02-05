Senior Profile- Harley Silvia, West Union High School

February 5, 2019 Mark Carpenter Senior Profiles, Sports 0

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Harley Silvia

SCHOOL:
West Union High School

PARENTS:
Greg Silvia, Larry and Brandy McCoy

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball, Softball, Cross-Country

FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Making strong bonds with my teammates

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Tearing my ACL

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Getting Player of the Game in my first varsity game

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Migos

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Italy

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“White Chicks”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Gossip Girls

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Spending time with my family and boyfriend

FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Red Lobster

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Dolly Parton

FUTURE PLANS:
Go to Shawnee State and become an Occupational Therapist

Harley Silvia, WUHS