Senior Profile- Harley Silvia, West Union High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Harley Silvia

SCHOOL:

West Union High School

PARENTS:

Greg Silvia, Larry and Brandy McCoy

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Basketball, Softball, Cross-Country

FAVORITE SPORT:

Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Making strong bonds with my teammates

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Tearing my ACL

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Getting Player of the Game in my first varsity game

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Migos

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Italy

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“White Chicks”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

Gossip Girls

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Spending time with my family and boyfriend

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Red Lobster

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Dolly Parton

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to Shawnee State and become an Occupational Therapist