Commissioners hold Jan. 22 meeting

Linda Mendenhall

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on Jan. 22, 2019 at the Government Center with the following members present: Ty Pell and Diane Ward. The meeting was opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Commissioner Ward.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the minutes. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the bills. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve transfers of funds. Vote: all aye.

ECD Director Holly Johnson discussed the following issues with the Commissioners: Utility Pipeline Ltd.; Seaman and Peebles expressed interested in submitting grant applications for sidewalk projects; Land Bank property update; the Adams County Training Center; and Maintenance.

JFS Director Angela Richmond informed the Board of the following issues: Prevention, Retention and Contingency Plan (PRC) update; information on potential impact of government shutdown on SNAP benefits; advertising for design/build for agency HVAC system; and the inclement weather policy.

Dog Warden Donnie Swayne discussed the following issues with the board: personnel-Deputy Dog Warden from part-time to full-time status and related badge and ID; Humane officer training completed; Igloo dog houses, supplies and other kennel upgrades; carport cover for kennel to be delivered; and mutual aid with villages for dogs running at large.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to set the compensation of Adams County Humane Agent Deanna Turner in accordance with the appointment approved by Probate Judge Brett Spencer. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to change the employment of Deputy Dog Warden Deanna Turner from part-time to full-time status effective Jan. 21, 2019. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to amend the salary schedule for the position of Kennel Tech at the Adams County Dog Kennel due to the change in minimum wage rate effective retroactively to Jan. 1, 2019. Vote: all aye.

Treasurer Lisa Newman stated that she has received two quotes for the office copier lease which is due to expire. Various options are being reviewed before a recommendation is made. Also discussed was the upcoming meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 19 to receive applications from financial institutions for Depository of Public Funds for Adams County.

Joe Grady and Melinda Brown, Grady Enterprises, reviewed the quarterly claims report for the county health insurance policy.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dana Whalen discussed the following legal issues with the Commissioners: Upcoming 911 Technical Advisory Committee meeting; Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP); Adams County Training Center; EMS contracts and emergency communication funding; Sales tax required publications and hearings; and Land Bank issues.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to renew a contract with Freedom Linx for county IT Services for 2019. Vote: all aye.

Clerk of Courts Larry Heller reviewed the following issues with the Board: Disaster recovery plan as required by the State Auditor’s office; replacement of wooden chairs in county court; and the Leadership Adams schedule.

The Commissioners reviewed issues with Sgt. Mike Estep to be discussed at the 9-1-1 Technical Advisory Committee meeting which is scheduled for Jan. 28.

Lisa Fizer, Deputy Clerk, filed the 2018 Adams County Juvenile Court Case Load Report.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to adjourn, and the meeting was adjourned.