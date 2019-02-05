By Mark Carpenter-

Friday, Feb. 1 saw Southern Hills Athletic Conference boys basketball come to the Hound Pound in Manchester as the Greyhounds entertained the Peebles Indians in an all Adams County match up. The two teams had met back on Dec. 29 in the consolation game of the 2018 Holiday Classic with Peebles coming out on top, 57-35. That game was also played on Manchester’s home floor and on Friday night, the Indians were once again rude visitors as they jumped to an early double digit lead and led for all but 90 seconds of the game on their way to a 56-34 triumph, nearly matching the score of the first meeting.

We have to be a defensive club,” said Peebles head coach Josh Arey after the win. “We have to sit down and guard people and we have to keep them at one and done, but we’re still a work in progress and I’m happy with where we are at.”

The only time the Greyhounds led on Friday night was when Isaiah Redmon’s jumper gave them a 2-0 lead. The Indians promptly answered with an 11-0 run over the next three minutes, keyed by back to back three-pointers from Oakley Burba. After a three-minute drought, the Hounds got a pair of Redmon free throws, but a basket by Gage Crothers and a Kyle Lightner free throw put Peebles up 14-4 after one.

“Oakley came out and hit some shots early and gave us a little cushion and we were able to just keep it there pretty much the whole game,” said Coach Arey.

Manchester bounced off the mat to open the second period with a 6-0 run, started by a Kyle Reaves trey out of the corner. Quickly, the Indians responded with a run of their own, eight straight, getting triples from the super sophomore duo of Oakley Burba and Dawson Mills. Reaves kept his squad within striking distance with his second three of the quarter but the Indians went into their bag of tricks and on two consecutive possessions ran a lob play from Weston Browning to Dylan Shulaw, both resulting in easy baskets that sent Peebles to the locker room with a comfortable 30-15 lead.

Through the third quarter, the Peebles advantage remained in double digits, going up to 15 points when Browning pulled off the perfect drive and dish to Burba all alone in the corner for the three-point goal. That triple made it 36-21, but the Hounds clawed back with baskets by Dylan Colvin, Jacob Calvert, and Isaiah Scott to draw within 39-37 at the third period’s end.

That lead began to balloon when the Indians scored the first five of the final period, on their first two possessions, getting an old-fashioned three-point play by Burba and a Browning basket to lead 44-27. A Redmon basket for the Hounds temporarily stopped the bleeding, but the Indians blew it wide open later in the fourth with a huge 12-1 run, getting baskets from Easton Wesley, Shulaw, Bryce Willoughby, and Alan McCoy. The final two buckets of the game went to Manchester’s Colvin and Calvert but it was far too late for the home team as the Indians maintained their one-game lead in the small school division of the SHAC with the 56-34 victory.

In the win at Manchester, the Indians were paced by 22 points from the sharp-shooting Burba, who hit four three-pointers on his way to a game-high 22 points, the only Peebles player to hit double figures. Dylan Shulaw scored 8 and along with his usual bevy of assists, point guard Weston Browning added 7.

Manchester also placed one player in double figures, Isaiah Redmon with 10. Dylan Colvin, Kyle Reaves, and Isaiah Scott all scored 6 apiece.

Peebles also took the freshman game on Friday night, 50-27, and the JV game by a final score of 45-30.

The in on Friday night was the 10th of the season for the Tribe, leaving them at 6-4 in the SHAC. They improved to 11-7 on the year on Saturday night with a convincing home win over Federal Hocking, 66-43, extending their winning streak to five games. On Friday, Feb. 8, the Indians will once again face the Greyhounds, this time on the Peebles home court.

“Coming into this season with so many young kids we weren’t sure what to expect at times, but our kids have worked hard all year,” said Arey. “We’ve had a rough schedule and kind of navigated through it a little bit and hopefully we’ll be playing our best basketball going into the tournament.”

Peebles

14 16 9 17 —56

Manchester

4 11 12 7 —34

Peebles (56): Mills 2 0-0 5, Burba 7 4-4 22, Willoughby 1 0-0 2, Shulaw 4 0-0 8, Camp 0 1-2 1, Lightner 1 3-5 5, Crothers 1 0-0 2, Browning 2 3-8 7, McCoy 1 0-0 2, Wesley 1 0-0 2, Team 20 11-22 56.

Manchester (34): Colvin 3 0-1 6, Redmon 4 2-4 10, Reaves 2 0-0 6, Ricketts 0 1-2 1, Scott 3 0-0 6, Calvert 2 1-2 5, Team 14 4-9 34.

Three-Point Goals:

Peebles (5)- Burba 4, Mills 1

Manchester (2)- Reaves 2