33 for Justice, Lady Indians down Fayetteville

By Mark Carpenter-

Behind big nights from sophomores Jacey Justice and Lilly Gray, the Peebles lady Indians improved to 13-4 on the season with a 68-57 road win over the Fayetteville Lady Rockets on Monday, Jan. 28. The win also improved the Peebles squad to 8-2 in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference, where they sit firmly entrenched in first place in the small school division.

The Lady Indians knocked off Fayetteville 63-45 back on Nov. 26 in their season opener on the Peebles home court and on Monday night, the two squads met for the second time, this time at the home of the Lady Rockets. The story of the night was the two talented Peebles sophomores, who combined for 50 points, 33 of them by Justice, as the Lady Indians rallied from a first quarter deficit to post win number 13.

It was the Lady Rockets who tuned up the nets in the first quarter, getting seven points from freshman Olivia Crawford and five more from senior Cecilia Murphy to lead 16-13 after one, but the Lady Indians battled back in the second frame. After scoring six in the first stanza, Justice nailed a pair of second quarter treys as part of a 10-point effort. Toss in two baskets from Tatum Arey and four Gray free throws and by halftime, the scoreboard had flipped, now showing 34-29 in favor of the Lady Indians.

In the third quarter, Justice again nailed two bombs from long distance and Gray added four more points to her total as the Lady Indians outscored their hosts 167-14 to increase their lead to 51-43 heading into the game’s final eight minutes. In the final period, it was Justice adding nine to her total with the aid of baskets by Jerilin Toller and Madison Beekman, withstanding a 10-point quarter by Fayetteville’s Murphy to hold off the Lady Rockets and claim the SHAC road win by the final count of 68-57.

Justice led all scorers with her 33, with Gray tacking on 17. going a perfect 7 for 7 from the free throw line. Arey scored 8 for the winners, with Toller adding 6.

Fayetteville placed two girls in double figures, Murphy with 15 and Crawford with 13.

The Lady Indians were slated to host North Adams in a big SHAC county rivalry on Thursday, Jan. 31, but the decision on whether to play or not play had not been announced at press time. On Saturday, Feb. 2 at 3 p.m., they will host Federal Hocking, a team they knocked out of last year’s tournament.

Peebles

13 21 17 17 —68

Fayetteville

16 13 14 14 —57

Peebles (68): Justice 11 7-8 33, Beekman 1 0-0 2, Toller 2 2-4 6, Arey 4 0-0 8, Gray 5 7-7 17, Sims 1 0-0 2, Team 24 16-19 68.

Fayetteville (57): Murphy 5 2-2 15, Crawford 6 1-3 13, Wiederhold 2 0-1 4, Malone 4 0-0 8, Lockwood 2 2-2 7, Crosley 1 0-0 2, Coffman 3 2-2 8, Team 23 7-10 57.

Three-Point Goals:

Peebles (4)- Justice 4

Fayetteville (4)- Murphy 3, Lockwood 1