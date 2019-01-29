SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Cloie Vance
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
PARENTS:
Steve and Amber Vance
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Soccer, Softball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Softball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Meeting new people
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The drama
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
When I stole home on a turf softball field
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Chainsmokers
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Las Vegas
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Dark Crystal”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Bar Rescue
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Art
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Drawing
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Rafferty’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Tim Gunn
FUTURE PLANS:
Attend college to become a Surgical Assistant