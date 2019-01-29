SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Cloie Vance

SCHOOL:
North Adams High School

PARENTS:
Steve and Amber Vance

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Soccer, Softball

FAVORITE SPORT:
Softball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Meeting new people

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The drama

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
When I stole home on a turf softball field

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Chainsmokers

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Las Vegas

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Dark Crystal”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Bar Rescue

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Art

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Drawing

FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Rafferty’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Tim Gunn

FUTURE PLANS:
Attend college to become a Surgical Assistant

Cloie Vance, NAHS