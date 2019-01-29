SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Cloie Vance

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Steve and Amber Vance

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Soccer, Softball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Softball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Meeting new people

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The drama

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

When I stole home on a turf softball field

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Chainsmokers

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Las Vegas

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“The Dark Crystal”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

Bar Rescue

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Art

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Drawing

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Rafferty’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Tim Gunn

FUTURE PLANS:

Attend college to become a Surgical Assistant