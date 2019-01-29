By Mark Carpenter-

Don’t let the final score fool you. Last Saturday’s Coach Young Classic boys match up between the Peebles Indians and the Chesapeake Panthers was the classic example of a sporting event that was “much closer than the final score indicated”. The Indians have no seniors on their roster and the Panthers just one, so it was too young team going head-to-head in game number four of the Classic. It was a one-point game after three quarters before the Panthers pulled away by outscoring the Indians 21-8 in the final eight minutes to post a 56-42 victory.

“Chesapeake plays in probably the best league in southern Ohio, very battle-tested,” said Peebles head coach Josh Arey in a postgame radio interview. “Any time you can come in and play a quality opponent and play hard, it can’t hurt. Just like a lot of our other games, we had a three or four minute stretch where we lose our mental focus and they were able to pull past us.”

“Prior to last night, our last three opponent were a combined 35-8 so we’re playing those non-conference games that will get us ready for the tournament. Even though we came out on the short end today, we get better from it, but we just have to get through those bad stretches. If we do that, we can make the jump from a good team to a great team.”

Chesapeake fired the first punch on Saturday, scoring the game’s first five points on their way to a 7-2 lead, but the Indians came off the mat behind a pair of three-pointer by Dawson Mills and a basket by Gage Crothers to take a 12-10 lead. After the Panthers tied the game on a basket by Logan Walsh, two Weston Browning free throws put Peebles back on top, but the first quarter ended with a 5-0 Chesapeake run and a 17-14 advantage for the Panthers.

Things remained nip and tuck in the second stanza with Peebles going up on an Oakley Burba trey but Chesapeake countering with a long bomb from Levi Blankenship. A stick back bucket by Kyle Lightner and a baseline jumper from Browning gave the Indians a 24-23 lead, and the final points of the half came with 1:18 on the clock, a basket by Chesapeake’s Travis Grim that sent the Panthers to the locker room in front 25-24.

Nothing changed after the intermission as Peebles took the lead back on a Burba basket, only to see Chesapeake go up on a basket by big man Eli Archer, only to see the Indians jump back in front on another Mills three-pointer. The Panthers then score five in succession to take a 32-29 lead, increasing that to 35-30 on a Blankenship trey, but the Indians again responded, getting two buckets from Lightner in the period’s final minute to draw within one as the two sides geared for quarter number four.

The final eight minutes honestly didn’t go to well for the Indians, perhaps because they just ran out of gas but likely more because the Panthers decide to use the 6’4” Archer to full advantage. The Chesapeake big man scored 12 points in the final quarter, seven of those coming in a 14-2 run that broke the game open and gave the Panthers a 49-36 advantage. The Indians never recovered from that fatal blow, though baskets by Lightner and Mills cut the gap to 49-30 with 1:39 to play, but the Panthers put the final nails in the coffin with a quick 7-0 run, finished off appropriately by an Archer three-point play to give Chesapeake the 56-42 win.

The Panthers were led by Archer’s 18 points, with Blankenship chipping in 13.

Peebles dropped to 6-7 on the season, led in scoring by Dawson Mills and Weston Browning with 11 apiece. Kyle Lightner had one of his best games of the season, scoring 8, with Oakley Burba adding 7.

The Indians bounced back on Tuesday night to reach the .500 mark with a 53-51 win at Portsmouth Clay and will be back on their home court on Saturday, Jan. 26 in another non-conference match up, this time with Portsmouth Notre Dame.

“If you had told me before the season that we would be 6-7 at this point, I’d probably have been happy with that,” said Coach Arey. “Our schedule was very front-loaded so we know we are going into our second half with still some tough games to go and hopefully a decent tournament seed.”

Chesapeake

17 8 10 21 —56

Peebles

14 10 10 8 —42

Chesapeake (56): Walsh 3 0-0 8, Grim 2 0-1 4, Cox 1 0-0 3, Blankenship 4 2-2 13, Jackson 2 1-3 5, Dearth 1 0-0 3, Hutchison 1 0-0 2, Archer 7 4-6 18, Team 21 7-12 56.

Peebles (42): Mills 4 0-1 11, Burba 2 2-2 7, Shulaw 0 1-2 1, Lightner 4 0-0 8, Crothers 1 0-0 2, Browning 3 5-6 11, Wesley 1 0-1 2, Team 15 8-12 42.

Three-Point Goals:

Chesapeake (5)- Walsh 2, Cox 1, Blankenship 1, Dearth 1

Peebles (4)- Mills 3, Burba 1