Steve Kremin, 73 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at the Monarch Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Steve was born in Rarden, Ohio, on July 1, 1945, the son of the late Stanley Kremin and Alice June (Penn) Kremin. Steve was employed by DP&L, where he worked as a coal handler.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Susan (Brown) Kremin, who passed away on Oct. 4, 2016; and by a son, Nick Kremin. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Cliff Kremin.

He is survived by two sons, Marc (Carisa) Kremin and Jason (Jessica) Kremin, both of Peebles; and two daughters, Jene (Ty) Pell of Peebles and Justine (Ben Fist) Kremin of Seaman. Steve also leaves behind a brother, Gary (Mary) Kremin of Peebles; and a sister-in-law, Donna Kremin of Rarden. Steve’s passing will be mourned by his 12 grandchildren and his four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles. The ceremony will be officiated by Gary Brown. Burial will follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, in Sinking Spring.

Family and friends may pay their respects prior to the services, from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Friday, January 25, 2018, at the funeral home.