Marilyn Louise Hilderbrand, age 78, of Manchester, Ohio, died peacefully at Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. She was born Jan. 1, 1941, the daughter of the late Orville Ernest Osman and Opal Lucille (Plummer) Osman. Marilyn was a graduate of Manchester High school. She worked many years as a factory worker at the pants factory before she then began working for the Brown County MRDD where she later retired after 20 years. Marilyn loved to shop and bake. Her pies were some of the best. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her loving husband, Floyd “Pete” Hilderbrand; her parents; and her brothers, Dale and Bill Osman. She is survived by her children, Bob (Lisa) Hilderbrand of Manchester, Larry Hilderbrand of Manchester, Sandra (Dennis) Chamblin of West Union, and David (Joy) Hilderbrand of Blue Creek; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Bob Osman of Mt. Sterling, Ky., Linda Lovejoy of Manchester, Sharon (Ray) Womacks of Manchester, and Diane Kain of Aberdeen.

A funeral service for Marilyn will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 at the Wilson Home for Funerals in Manchester. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Pastor Randy Osman will officiate. Burial will take place at the Manchester Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Marilyn’s name to: Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center (230 Medical Center Drive (2nd Floor) Seaman, OH 45679).