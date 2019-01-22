By Mark Carpenter-

The rigors of the annual Southern Hills Athletic Conference basketball schedule can be quite taxing on a team, but what may be just as important is the quality of opponents on the non-conference schedule each season. That was the case for the Peebles Lady Indians on Thursday, Jan. 10 as they ventured outside of the regular conference schedule for a challenging contest, hosting a very talented Miami Trace Lady Panther squad. Underdogs coming in, the Lady Indians put up a scrap against a swarming Miami Trace defense, but in the end it was the visitors coming out on the positive side of the scoreboard, leaving Adams County with a 66-55 victory.

From the get go, the Lady Panther defense seemed to have about eight players on the court, denying every type of entry pass against a Peebles team that does not really field a true point guard. That tenacious defense, combined with Trace hitting eight three-point goals in the game, spelled doom for the home team.

“We’ve been struggling with the point guard position all season, shifting people around to try and find something that works,” said Peebles head coach Billie Jo Justice after the loss. “When we go against an aggressive, intense team like we did tonight, we just struggle to get into our offense. We tried to run some different things tonight but just couldn’t get much to work.”

“The key, as it has been for us all season, was the first three or four minutes. When we run up against an aggressive team, it seems to take us that long to adjust and by that time we are in a hole like we were tonight. We need to go out and strike the first blows and we should be able to do that with our press and our speed. Trace has some really nice players and they are so good at penetrating and kicking it out to the shooters,”

The Lady Panthers never trailed in this Thursday night contest, using their defensive pressure to race out to a quick 10-0 lead, fueled in part by three-pointers from Grace Stewart and Becca Ratliff to open the scoring. The Lady Indians did not get on the board until the 4:18 mark of the first quarter when a steal and score by Jacey Justice broke the ice. A steal by Jerilin Toller also resulted in a Justice layup as the home team battled back to within 12-6, but the Lady Panthers had an answer, with a three-pointer by Shay McDonald pushing the lead back out to 17-6.

Trace went to the line and hit four straight free throws to go up 21-10, and a Tatum Arey free throw for Peebles ended the first quarter with the Lady Panthers on top 21-11.

As the second stanza began, the Lady Indians again tried to recover, getting baskets from Lilly Gray and Justice to cut the gap to six points, but as they would all night, the Lady Panthers always responded, this time with baskets from Olivia Wolfe and McDonald to again lead by double digits. The lead stayed right around that mark for the remainder of the first half, with Peebles getting a pair of baskets from Madison Beekman and a jumper from Toller, but could not find a way to stop the Miami Trace offense as a late trey by McDonald sent the guests to the intermission with a comfortable lead at 37-25.

That lead expanded as the third quarter opened as the Lady Panthers again went long distance, getting threes from Ratliff and Cassidy Lovett to open up a big 43-27 advantage. Another triple by Stewart made it 48-31 midway through the third as things began to look very gloomy for the home team, but the Peebles girls finished the third period strong, getting a basket by Toller, a basket by Justice, and an old-fashioned three-point play from Arey to close to within 48-38 after three.

With a renewed energy, the Peebles girls continued their comeback as the fourth quarter began, going on an 8-2 run, keyed by a pair of Arey buckets, and in the blink of an eye, the Miami Trace lead had been sliced down to 51-46 with 5:35 left in the game, but that turned out to be as close as the Lady Indians could come.

A basket by McDonald and a three-pointer by Lovett quickly doubled a five-point lead to a 10-point lead and the Lady Panthers never looked back. Two more baskets by the red-hot Arey and a three-pointer by Justice kept Peebles within striking distance, but like the guy in the commercials with the fishing pole, the Lady Panthers kept the home just enough out of reach.

A late 8-3 run by Trace took care of all doubts of the outcome and when the final horn sounded, the Lady Panthers improved their overall mark to 8-5 with the 66-55 triumph on the road.

“I was proud of the way we battled back,” said Coach Justice. “Everyone just has to take the role and position they have and go with it.”

In the win, the Lady Panthers had four players in double figures, Shay McDonald leading the way with 20 and three players adding 12 points each, Cassidy Lovett, Grace Stewart, and Olivia Wolfe. Besides their impressive defensive effort, the difference in the game came from beyond the three-point arc, where the Lady Panthers outscored Peebles 24-3.

The Lady Indians (10-4) were led by Jacey Justice, who tallied a game-high 23 points, with Tatum Arey playing yet another solid game and adding 14 points of her own. Madison Beekman, Jerilin Toller, and Lilly Gray all chipped in 6 points for the home side.

Miami Trace also took the JV contest, getting a free throw in the final seconds to eke out a 28-27 victory.

The Peebles girls were back in conference play on Thursday, Jan. 17, hosting the Whiteoak Lady Wildcats and will then have a week off before hosting Fairfield, also a conference game, on Jan. 24.

Miami Trace

21 16 11 18 —66

Peebles

11 14 13 17 —55

M. Trace (66): Lovett 3 4-4 12, Ratliff 3 0-0 8, McCoy 0 0-1 0, McDonald 7 4-4 20, Bloom 1 0-0 2, Stewart 3 4-4 12, Wolfe 4 4-6 12, Team 21 16-19 66.

Peebles (55): Justice 10 2-2 23, Beekman 3 0-0 6, Toller 3 0-1 6, Arey 6 2-3 14, Gray 3 0-0 6, Team 25 4-6 55.

Three-Point Goals:

M. Trace (8)- Lovett 2, Ratliff 2, McDonald 2, Stewart 2

Peebles (1)- Justice 1