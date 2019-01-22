By Mark Carpenter-

It’s still a time of adjusting for the varsity boys squad at Manchester High School. Working under their third coach in less than two seasons, the Greyhounds have struggled in the 2018-19 campaign, coming into last Friday night’s Southern Hills Athletic Conference game with Fayetteville with just one win against 11 losses and in the midst of a 10-game losing streak. Coach Greg Scott is in his first full season as the Manchester head coach and on Friday night, his Greyhounds showed signs of promise that fans want to see from a young team, all-around good play and composure in the clutch, as the Hounds hit 16 of 19 free throws in the fourth quarter to hold off the visiting Rockets and post a 54-47 victory.

“I’m thankful we are growing as a team and we’ve improved the last four games,” said Coach Scott after the win. “The kids are starting to believe in themselves just a little bit.”

“We were great from the free throw line tonight, made a few mistakes there at the end letting them stop the clock but we’ll get better at that. I’m just tickled to get a win.”

The Rockets had defeated the Greyhounds in Fayetteville, 70-56 on Dec. 14 and on Friday night it was time to turn the tables on the Manchester home floor, but it was the Rockets who controlled the first quarter, getting a three-point play from Christopher Murphy on their way to an 11-4 advantage, a “here we go again” moment for Greyhound fans. The Hounds bounced off the mat, though, finishing the first period with back to back buckets by Dylan Colvin to cut the gap to three points at the period’s end.

After the Rockets’ big man, C.J. McCulley, opened the scoring in the second quarter, the Hounds reeled off a 7-0 run, five by Colvin plus a stick back by Jacob Calvert, to take their first lead of the game at 15-13. After another McCulley basket tied the score, a Kyle Reaves three-pointer put the Hounds back in front, but the visitors scored four straight to retake the lead at 19-18 before another Reaves triple flipped the scoreboard again. Two more baskets gave Fayetteville the advantage again, but the half ended with a three-point play by Isaiah Redmon that sent the home team to the break nursing a slim one-point lead at 24-23.

It was a low-scoring third quarter for both sides, with the Hounds getting a jumper and free throw by Calvert on their first two possessions to open up a four-point lead. Back to back buckets by Bowen Doane tied the game for the Rockets, before Reaves took over again, canning a two and a three to give his team a 32-27 advantage. Back again came the visitors with four straight to pull within one before a pair of Carl Ricketts free throws sent the Greyhounds into the final eight minutes of play with a 34-31 lead.

The Hounds kept their lead through the first three minutes of the final period, with a pair of free throws by the Rockets’ Blake Coffman cutting the lead to 38-35, leading into a two-minute scoreless stretch for both teams, that then led into a pretty impressive performance from the foul line by the home team. Leading 44-39 with 1:07 to play and sent to the stripe on each ensuing possession, the Greyhound duo of Reaves and Isaiah Scott proceeded to hit 10 of 10 down the stretch, nailing the coffin on the squad’s second win of the season, breaking the losing skid with a 54-47 conference victory.

In the win, the Hounds placed a pair of players in double figures, led by Reaves who scored 18, missing junt one shot from the field and hitting 7 of 9 from the charity stripe. On the strength of a big first half but then battling foul trouble, Colvin added 13 points, with Redmon and Scott chipping in 8 apiece.

Fayetteville only put four players in the scoring column for the entire game, three of those in double figures- McCulley with 15, Doane with 13, and Murphy with 11.

The Greyhounds (2-11, 1-6 SHAC) will be back in action on Friday, Jan. 18 when they travel to Whiteoak in a battle of conference foes in the small school division.

Fayetteville

11 12 8 16 —47

Manchester

8 16 10 20 —54

Fayetteville (47): Doane 6 1-4 13, Murphy 4 3-3 11, McCulley 7 0-2 15, Coffman 3 2-2 8, Team 20 6-9 47.

Manchester (54): Colvin 6 1-1 13m Redmon 2 4-5 8, Reaves 4 7-9 18, Ricketts 0 2-2 2, Scott 1 6-6 8, Calvert 2 1-2 5, Team 15 21-25 54.

Three-Point Goals:

Fayetteville (1)- McCulley 1

Manchester (3)- Reaves 3