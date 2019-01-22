By Mark Carpenter-

On the strength of five players in double figures, Coach Rob Davis and his North Adams Lady Devils once again hit their own double figures mark in victories, picking up win number 10 on the season on Monday, Jan. 14, using a 44-point second half to roll past the West Union Lady Dragons by a final score of 81-42. The game, which was played at WUHS, saw North Adams sophomore come out of the gates on fire, scoring 10 first-quarter points on her way to a career-high 17 to lead the Lady Devils to the big win.

“We came out and shot the ball well tonight,” said Coach Davis in his post game radio interview. “We’ve been struggling with that, we’ll have a good half then a bad half, but tonight we played a full four quarters. We crashed the offensive boards a lot better tonight, something we’ve been emphasizing. We’re too athletic and long not to be able to get a lot of offensive rebounds.”

As it has in their past meeting, the pressure defense from North Adams raised fits for the West Union girls, meaning turnovers and missed opportunities for the home team, while the visitors took full advantage. A Jones three-pointer on their first offensive possession got the Lady Devils off and running and when the sophomore guard hit anther trey a few moments later, it was part of a 9-0 North Adams run that gave them a 16-4 advantage. West Union’s Kiersten Rowe countered with a three of her own, but buckets by Karissa Buttelwerth and DeLaney Harper left North Adams up 20-9 after one quarter.

The Lady Devils continued to roll in the second frame, opening with a 8-2 run capped by a Grace McDowell triple that made it 28-11. The Lady Dragons didn’t let their opponents run away and hide just yet, getting three point goals from Harley Silvia and Jaycee Baldwin to keep the distance manageable at the intermission, trailing 37-21.

The third period on Monday night became a free-for-all long distance shootout as the two sides combined to hit eight three-pointers within a five-minute span. It was the Lady Devils who fired the artillery first, hitting treys on four possessions, two by Marah Call, one by Wylie Shipley, and the other by Jones as they stretched their lead out to a whopping 51-23, but the Lady Dragons counter attacked with threes from Silvia and Mackenzie Bickett in their own 8-0 spurt. North Adams had an answer of their own, firing off back to back triples from McDowell and Shipley, and the final blows of a high-powered third quarter came on two buckets by Baldwin that left the Lady Devils’ lead at 57-35.

After a Rowe free throw opened the fourth quarter, the North Adams squad erased any and all doubts as to the evening’s outcome with a big 22-2 run, fueled by four baskets from Buttelwerth and a three-pointer from Jones, her fourth of the game. That made it 79-38 Lady Devils and a late triple by Rowe plus an Abby Carroll closed out the West Union scoring and the final points of the night came from North Adams’ Brianna Robinson as the visitors left the county seat with their 10th win of the season, by that final count of 81-42.

Braylie Jones led the quintet of Lady Devils in double figures with her 17 points, followed by DeLaney Harper with 13, Karissa Buttelwerth with 12, and Grace McDowell and Wylie Shipley with 10 apiece. The sharp-shooting North Adams girls fired in 10 three-pointers in the victory.

“We ran some set plays for Braylie and she took advantage, and I think all the girls played well tonight,” said Coach Davis. “I thought DeLaney came off the bench and gave us a lot of energy.”

West Union was led by Jaycee Baldwin, who had a game-high 18 points, with Harley Silvia adding 9 and Kiersten Rowe 7.

The Lady Devils (10-4, were right back in the conference fight on Thursday, Jan. 17 when they traveled to Eastern Brown to face the Lady Warriors, who handed North Adams a 46-34 in Seaman back on Dec. 13. As part of the Coach Young Classic on their home floor on Saturday, Jan. 19, the Lady Devils will face Chesapeake in a 3:15 tip off.

The Lady Dragons were also back in conference play on Thursday night, facing another county foe with a trip to the Hound Pound in Manchester to face the Lady Hounds.

North Adams

20 19 20 24 —81

West Union

9 12 14 7 — 42

N. Adams (81): Sonner 1 3-5 5, Shipley 4 0-0 10, Buttelwerth 6 0-0 12, Jones 6 1-3 17, Call 3 0-0 8, McDowell 4 0-0 10, Robinson 1 0-0 2, Harper 6 1-2 13, Howell 2 0-0 4, Team 33 5-10 81.

W. Union (42): L. Rowe 1 0-0 2, Silvia 3 1-2 9, Baldwin 7 3-4 18, Bickett 2 0-0 5, K. Rowe 2 1-2 7, Carroll 0 1-2 1, Team 15 6-10 42.

Three-Point Goals:

N. Adams (10)- Shipley 2, Jones 4, Call 2, McDowell 2

W. Union (6)- Silvia 2, Baldwin 1, Bickett 1, K. Rowe 2