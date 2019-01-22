A caravan of delight

By Mark Carpenter-

For the Cincinnati Reds, the official kickoff to the 2019 baseball season comes in the dead of winter when the team puts together its annual caravan into Reds country and this year’s East Tour of the caravan made a stop last Thursday morning at West Union Elementary, much to the delight of a gymnasium packed with students, many decked out in their best Cincinnati Reds shirts.

The participants in this year’s East Tour were Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman, outfielders Jesse Winker and Phillip Ervin, minor league outfielder Stuart Fairchild, roving instructor and former Reds catcher Corky Miller, new Reds manager David Bell, Reds President and Chief Operating Officer Phil Castellini, V-P and Assistant General Manager Sam Grossman, and the star of the show of course, mascot Mr. Redlegs.

Brennaman served as master of ceremonies at WUES, leading the students through a question and answer period and other activities, such as a Fortnite Dance-Off that featured Winker and Mr. Redlegs, who has some pretty smooth moves for carrying around such a large head. All of the caravan members posed for pictures with the WUES students and staff, a large group photo at the conclusion included.

After the WUES stop, the caravan boarded their buses and headed for their annual media stop at the Maysville Event Center, There, the Defender caught up with some of the participants and got their thoughts on the trip to Adams County.

“Go Dragons!,” said Jesse Winker. “You play the game for the kids, you play the game to hopefully have a positive effect on the next generation coming up. If you can make a kid’s day, then it makes your day. It’s just part of why we do what we do and there’s nothing better than the smiles when we walk in and when we interact.”

“It made me feel really good to see all those kids excited to see us,” said Phillip Ervin. “Kids look up to people so if you can be a positive role model, that’s always good. I had fun watching those kids and listening to their questions, you never know what you’re going to get. If I can bring joy to a kid’s day, that’s good to me.”

Reds President and COO Phil Castellini sees the team’s influence on youth as a positive business decision.

“Our strategy on the business side is cradle to the grave,” Castellini told the Defender. “We want them young and that is why we do all the things we do out there in the community and with all our clubs. It’s all about engaging that next generation of fans. You can’t get better energy than a gymnasium full of young kids whoa re fired up and excited about the mascot like we had this morning. If it starts with the mascot, that’s fine with me. They’ll get old enough to follow the game and then know who our players are and latch on to them.”

“There are so many more sports that we are competing with now than when we were kids. Keeping kids engaged in the game of baseball is important and if we can do that and make them Reds fans, that’s even better. A stop like this morning is a great way to kick off the caravan and we always enjoy those and this morning was no exception.”

“We started doing the school stops a couple of years ago where we stop at elementary schools on the first two days of the caravan,” said Brennaman. “That’s become without a doubt, and you saw it this morning, the most exciting part of the day even if it is the mascot drumming up the cheers. We really, really enjoy those stops a lot.”

Two of the biggest stories of the Reds off-season are the change over in the roster and the announcement that 2019 will be the final one in the booth for long-time radio broadcaster Marty Brennaman.

Thom Brennaman knew his father had talked retirement, but was not sure the announcement would come now.

“He’s been talking about retirement from time to time over the last three seasons,” Thom said of his father Marty. “We talked about it at times and it just kind of got pushed to the back burner but this past season we were in Milwaukee and I could tell that it was really front and center on his mind. I tried to take him out of it but I can tell he’s happy and excited about it.”

“Because of him, I got to go places, meet people, and do things that every kid in the world dreams about. I try to remember to thank God every day because it was really, really cool and it’s still cool.”

“Our guys are working hard to still fill a couple of holes that we have to put the whole puzzle together and there’s still money to spend and we still have time to do that,” said Castellini. “I think there’s more to come, if not before spring training then during. I think the changes we’ve made already are going to make a dynamic difference. This team is hungry to win and I’m really excited about 2019 for a lot of reasons and I think you’ll see a whole different team on the field.”

“I can have a nice big boat with a fancy interior but if it has a hole in it, it’s not going to take me very far.”