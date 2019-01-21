Pauline Mathias, 92 years of Winchester, passed away on Sunday Jan/ 20, 2019.

She was born in Adams County on Oct. 14, 1926, the daughter of the late Orville and Anna (Eckman) Swearingen. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Gale Mathias; two brothers, Marion and Earl Swearingen; and four sisters, Eunice Thomas, Ruth West, Alta Cochran and Doris Kisner.

Pauline was a life long member of the Cherry Fork Presbyterian Church, worked at Wright Patterson Air Force Base and at the Adams County Water Company.

Pauline is survived by her son, Bob (Beverly) Mathias of Winchester; two grandsons, Benjamin Mathias and Gary Wayne Sutterfield Jr.; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday Jan. 24, 2019 at the Cherry Fork Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at the Cherry Fork Cemetery.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of services on Thursday at the church.

Donations can be made to the Cherry Fork Presbyterian Church.